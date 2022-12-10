48 Hours on ID: Where Is Roslyn Pilmar today?

In 2017, Roslyn Pilmar, a 60-year-old mother-of-one, and her brother Evan Wald, 43, were accused of brutally murdering millionaire businessman Howard Pilmar, who was found fatally stabbed outside his office in midtown Manhattan, on March 27, 1996. Both Wald and Pilmar were charged with second-degree murder.

It took investigators over two decades to bring the killers to justice after a key witness, the Pilmar family's then-nanny, willingly provided testimony in court. Both individuals were persons-of-interest in the case from the beginning, but there was never enough evidence to take action against them, until a few years ago.

Roslyn Pilmar and her brother were found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life each. As per reports, Roslyn is currently serving time at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women.

Roslyn Pilmar killed her millionaire husband and NYC businessman Howard Pilmar for financial gain

At the time of Howard Pilmar's unexpected death in March 1996, he was married to Roslyn Pilmar and was the father of their young son, Philip. Pilmar owned two popular coffee shops and a business selling office supplies in New York.

On March 21, Howard was found brutally murdered outside his workplace in a pool of blood. Reports state that he was fatally stabbed at least 48 times after being accosted in a corridor outside the 33rd Street office.

Authorities deduced that the killer was someone who knew the victim and his schedule to a T as the murder occurred after the security guard had left the premises. Evan Wald, Roslyn's brother, was investigated by the police after the murder as he had cut marks on his left hand. He dismissed the wounds as a work accident.

However, due to a lack of evidence and witnesses who were willing to talk about the night the murder occurred, authorities were unable to solve the case and it eventually went cold until 2013. Officials continued to dig into every element of the unexplained murder for over 20 years.

They found that all of Howard's property, assets, and enterprise were left to his wife Roslyn when they started thinking about the financial aspect of the case. They also discovered that Roslyn had stolen $200,000 from a past employer and that she was in serious debt before the death of her husband. She had to pay a state tax of $15,000 on one of the coffee shops she ran, which further increased her problems.

Roslyn Pilmar was arrested in August 2017

Roslyn Pilmar and her brother Evan Wald were arrested in August 2017 after the Manhattan district attorney's office conducted a new investigation into the case in 2013. Authorities also had a key witness - the Pilmar family's former nanny Allyson, who was willing to provide crucial information from the night of the murder all those years ago.

Other troubling evidence surfaced that connected Roslyn and her brother to the murder. To begin with, Roslyn sold her husband's businesses following his demise. It was alleged that the wound on Wald's left hand was connected to the murder as well. The two pleaded not guilty and went to trial where witnesses, including Philip, the son of Rosyln and Howard, were called to take the stand.

According to the prosecution, Roslyn Pilmar killed her husband in order to inherit his assets. They went so far as to say that Robert had already decided to divorce his wife before the murder. The duo was subsequently convicted of second-degree murder by a jury. In 2019, Roslyn was sentenced to 25 years to life.

Sources state that Roslyn is currently serving time at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in Bedford Hills, New York.

