48 Hours on ID: What happened to Howard Pilmar?

The 1996 stabbing death of New York City-based high-end coffee shop and office supply entrepreneur Howard Pilmar, who was left in a pool of blood inside his Manhattan office, stayed unexplained for more than 20 years. Detectives looking into the gruesome killing were certain that someone close to the victim was behind the crime and had two potential suspects - his wife Roslyn and her brother, Evan.

The case, however, went cold until 2013 when it was re-examined, revealing new witnesses. One key witness was the family's former nanny Allyson, who disclosed chilling details from the night of the murder that ultimately led to the conviction of Roslyn Pilmar and her brother, Evan Wald, decades later in 2019.

NYC businessman Howard Pilmar was brutally stabbed over 40 times

A renowned businessman and millionaire, Howard Pilmar was discovered stabbed to death in a pool of blood in March 1996. He was repeatedly stabbed over 40 times, and according to the investigators, was even stabbed after he had died.

Before learning the secrets of Howard's wife Roslyn Pilmar and her brother Evan Wald, NYPD officers were unable to identify anyone who had the type of animosity that would culminate in the gruesome murder.

According to the police, Roslyn had embezzled a significant amount of money and was having problems with a former employer. Additionally, Wald had wounds on his left hand, which he said were caused during his work at Howard's coffee shop. Although it seemed possible that Howard's murder was a family matter, the authorities decided against filing any charges because they lacked sufficient proof.

Years passed, but neither the murder weapon nor any witnesses surfaced and the case went cold. It remained unsolved until 2013 when Manhattan prosecutors and NYPD cold case investigators got fresh leads after re-examining the evidence and witnesses, including the family's former nanny, who, two decades later, finally shared what she knew about the night of the murder.

The former nanny proved to be a crucial asset in solving Howard Pilmar's decades-old case

Detectives located the Pilmar family's former nanny in 2016. Allyson consented to share everything she knew about the night Howard was murdered. These essential details enabled the prosecution to accuse Roslyn Pilmar and her brother Evan Walk of killing Howard. They were both charged with second-degree murder and authorities also found Wald's blood at the crime scene.

Allyson was a crucial witness when Roslyn and Evan went on trial two years later. She said that on the night of the murder, the two had a business meeting with Pilmar. She told the court that her employer worked late and made her look after her young son Philip till dark. She added that Roslyn was acting very strange when they met afterward at her apartment.

Both the accused were found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in Howard Pilmar's 1996 murder case.

