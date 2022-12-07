ID's The Devil Speaks: What happened to Melissa Atkin?

The Devil Speaks, the highly chilling true-crime series on Investigation Discovery, re-visits and re-examines the heartbreaking murder case of Melissa Atkin. Her bone-chilling murder story is depicted in the fifth episode of The Devil Speaks season 1.

"Melissa Atkin is found bound and murdered in her home in Smyrna, Tenn.; the investigation zeroes in on two individuals and involves a series of recorded phone calls exonerating one of them, whilst incriminating the other."

In 2007, Mellisa Atkin was brutally murdered at her house in Rutherford County by Larry Scott Reynolds, her former boyfriend.

Who was Melissa Atkin?

Melissa Atkin's spine-chilling murder story dates back to December 2007. Daughter of Douglas Atkin and Linda Atkin, Melissa was just 36 years of age at the time. She was a single mother to a 5-year-old boy named Lucas, whom she had with her former boyfriend, Larry Scott Reynolds.

Melissa Atkin shared a beautiful bond with her son, and to spend more time with Lucas, she even enrolled in karate classes with her son. She used to work at F2 Industries in Smyrna, Tennessee.

She reportedly moved to Rutherford County in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a few years before the horrifying incident that took away her precious life.

How did she die?

On December 16, 2007, Melissa Atkin's heavily injured, almost unrecognizable dead body was discovered by her parents at her home. Her body was lying face down, and her hands were tied. There were serious marks of wounds on the back of her head. Reportedly, she was cold-bloodedly shot to her death with a .32 caliber gun and succumbed to four bullet wounds.

Later on, Police revealed that Melissa was killed by her ex-boyfriend Larry Scott Reynolds. They reportedly had an estranged relationship. They split up in 2006 and kickstarted custody proceedings over their son Lucas. Reynolds did not even pay for child support, according to police reports.

A recorded confession of Larry Scott Reynolds was handed over to the Police by Reynolds' then-girlfriend Eve, where Larry admitted to killing Melissa. This led to his arrest and conviction. He received a sentence of life imprisonment from the court. He is currently serving his jail sentence at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City.

