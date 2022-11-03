Who is Siohvaughn Funches? All about Dwyane Wade's ex-wife as she accuses him of exploiting transgender daughter for financial gain

Dwyane Wade's former wife Siohvaughn Funches has accused him of exploiting their trans daughter Zaya's gender identity for his financial benefit. Funches expressed her dissatisfaction towards Wade's petition to legally change Zaya's name for various reasons, as mentioned in the court documents.

According to Funches, Wade is aiming to earn some profit from Zaya's name and gender changes through contacts and marketing opportunities with different companies, including Disney.

Funches is now worried that Wade might pressurize their child to agree to a name and gender change to capitalize on the opportunities that he has received from several companies.

Siohvaughn recalled a meeting with Dwyane in April 2022, where the latter reportedly told her that a lot of money could be made from Zaya's name and gender issues. She said:

"[Wade] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith."

Mentioning her daughter's deadname in the filing, Funches also alleged that since Zaya's transition has now been made public, there will be a lot of media pressure on the latter.

She further said that Zaya must take the decision of associating with companies regarding her gender by herself when she reaches the appropriate age in two and a half years.

Dwyane is yet to respond to his ex-wife's legal documents and the former couple's representatives and attorneys have not yet commented on anything.

According to Wade's petition in August this year, he had the right to request Zaya's legal name change without her mother's permission. He later claimed that Funches was provided notice of his petition as a courtesy.

Siohvaughn Funches is the founder of 'A Woman's Worth Foundation', which helps women fight domestic violence

Born on September 6, 1981, Siohvaughn Funches grew up in Chicago with her sister Garrica LeAnna Woods. She went through a tough phase in childhood following the separation of her parents when she was just three years old.

Siohvaughn Punches gained recognition for her marriage to Dwyane Wade (Image via siohvaughnfuncheswade/Instagram)

She enrolled at Harold L. Richards High School and completed her graduation. Following that, she shifted with Dwyane Wade to Wisconsin and joined Marquette University.

Siohvaughn and Dwyane first met when they were in fifth grade and began dating when Funches was 15. They welcomed a son, Zaire Dwyane Wade, in February 2002 and exchanged vows in May 2002 amid their sophomore year.

The duo faced financial troubles during their marriage, but Funches did everything she could to support Wade's basketball career. She even stole a pair of sneakers from a store when Wade was unable to purchase one.

The couple was often spotted at red carpet events. Their second son, Zion Malachi Airamis, was born in May 2007.

Dwyane filed for divorce from Siohvaughn in 2007 and it was finalized in 2010. Dwyane was given full custody of the kids and Funches was allowed regular visits. Wade was asked to pay $5.125 million to Funches in 2013 as part of their divorce settlement and Funches also got a mansion and four cars from Wade.

Siohvaughn Funches founded A Woman's Worth Foundation in 2006 and is now the president of the organization, offering counseling services to women. The organization also helps women fight domestic violence.

Siohvaughn is also an author and has written books like The True Story For God's Glory and You Gotta Let God Finish!

The 41-year-old is a popular public speaker and professional domestic violence counselor in Georgia, United States.

