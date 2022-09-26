Who was Brooke Bailey married to? All about the Basketball Wives star as her daughter passes away in car accident

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey’s daughter, 25-year-old Kayla has passed away.

Sources claim that Kayla lost her life in a car accident that took place on the evening of Saturday, September 24, 2022. News of the youngster's death was also confirmed by her mother on her own Instagram account.

The 45-year-old mother took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of images of her daughter. Bailey had also pinned the Instagram post to her profile. She changed her Instagram bio, which now includes: “FOREVER 💜🕊Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack”

After her daughter’s passing, Brooke Bailey uploaded a series of Instagram stories which included images of Kayla. Some were pictures from family get-togethers while others were stories she re-shared from other platform-users.

Apart from Kayla, Bailey has two other children, Shumecio, who was born in 1998 and her youngest child who was born in 2004. However, details about the third child are unavailable.

Who was Brooke Bailey married to?

Bailey isn't currently married. However, in 2014, she had tied the knot with Ronnie Holland. In 2016, the couple went to Malibu where they renewed their vows.

Over the course of their relationship and marriage, the reality star would often post pictures of the two on her social media. However, fans were concerned after Brooke Bailey deleted all the images of Holland from her social media account.

Brooke Bailey was married to Ronnie Holland (Image via Pinterest)

In January 2022, Bailey announced that she was divorced from Holland. Sources claimed that the couple split amicably, and this seemed to be something Bailey agreed with, as she said in an interview, “Endings can be peaceful.”

In fact, that same month, the founder of SkinByBrookeBailey also uploaded an Instagram story where she said:

“Wife sounds better than girlfriend, but single sounds better than stupid. Yes, I’m single.”

Brooke Bailey is currently divorced (image via brookebaileyinc/Instagram)

The Opulent Icon founder also discussed in an interview with The Jasmine Brand that she is open to another relationship. She seemingly expressed regret over her marriage to Holland and said:

“I knew I should not have been marrying him but I was like, ‘I’m going to do it for my kids,’ which was the wrong decision. I did that and it didn’t work out but I knew that when I was getting myself into it that it wasn’t the right thing to do and I was in my early 20s then too.”

Before tying the knot, Bailey was linked to retired NBA player Rashard Lewis. She also dated Detroit Pistons’ Vernon Macklin.

Everything about Brooke Bailey’s rise to stardom

The California-native was a professional model before she began working on reality shows and gaining stardom. She has appeared on Smooth Magazine and Low Rider Magazine in the past.

However, after giving birth to her daughter when she was just 19 years old, Bailey decided to become a stay-at-home mother.

She was in a relationship with NBA star Lewis, which helped her get the spot on the famed reality show Basketball Wives: LA. She starred in the first and second seasons of the show and returned for its 10th season, which is currently on hiatus.

The star has only climbed the ladder of success and went on to start her own salon and buy a restaurant franchise of Phat & Juicy Burger. Bailey is also the founder of My Life Cleanse.

As she starred in Basketball Wives, Bailey also made an appearance on the E! series Candy Girls, which highlighted the lifestyle of LA models who appeared in music videos.

