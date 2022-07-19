Why was Brooke in a hurry to host a soul healing event? Cause explored in Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 11

Basketball Wives Season 10 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, and it was nothing short of dramatic. This week, Brooke decided to host a body, mind, and soul healing event.

Brooke set up a picnic for herself and the ladies at her brother's place in LA. Even though she invited all the ladies, Angel and Malaysia didn't show up. While the ladies understood why Angel didn't show up, they couldn't understand why Malaysia didn't turn up and felt that she didn't have an excuse for doing so.

Brooke revealed that she would be starting IVF again soon, which is why she wanted to host the event.

Here's why Brooke decided to host a picnic for the ladies in Basketball Wives Episode 11 Season 10

The Basketball Wives stars arrived at Brooke's event all energized and ready for a day of relaxation. Brittish was hoping to clear the air with Malaysia (who didn't turn up) during the event.

To make the healing event whole, Brooke also invited Ashley, a spiritual healer that specializes in reiki and sound baths. While Brooke expected everything to go off smoothly, Brittish received a sudden call that made her leave the picnic in a hurry. When her co-star asked her what happened, she didn't divulge any information and simply left the event.

During their picnic, the ladies also spoke about Malaysia and their ongoing issues with her. Later during their event, Ashley performed a sound bath for the ladies to help them calm themselves and heal.

Here's more information on what happened this week in Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 11

Apart from Brooke's event, there was a lot more that happened this week on Basketball Wives. During the picnic, Jackie revealed that she had been cast in a new role that she would now have to prepare for. So, to help her concentrate, she was planning on going somewhere peaceful and wanted to take the ladies along with her.

Though they agreed to join her, her Basketball Wives co-stars had no idea where she would be taking them. However, she promised them that it would be a four-star accommodation. When Angel heard the news, she wasn't too sure if she wanted to go for another event with the ladies after their previous argument that led to things being thrown around.

Meanwhile, Brittish revealed that she had been indicted and had a warrant out for her. Towards the end of the episode, the ladies were also made aware of Brittish's situation and that she had turned herself in and was now in custody. However, they didn't know if she was still in jail or if she had been released yet. They tried contacting her, but no one answered her phone.

On the way to Jackie's trip, the ladies didn't know what to expect or where she was taking them. During the journey, Jackie suddenly stopped the vehicles and made the ladies get down in what appeared to be the middle of a desert. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with the ladies looking shocked and questioning Jackie.

Basketball Wives airs every Monday night at 8.00 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

