48 Hours on ID: What happened to Christian Andreacchio?

48 Hours season 16 episode 32 is all set to exclusively air on Investigation Discovery (ID) on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. The upcoming episode of the highly intriguing true-crime show will revisit and explore the bone-chilling case of Christian Andreacchio.

48 Hours season 16 episode 32 has been titled, The Suspicious Death of Christian Andreacchio. The official synopsis for the episode, released by Investigation Discovery, reads:

"Investigating the suspicious death of a young Mississippi man, Christian Andreacchio, and uncovering new information that gives his family hope in its search for justice."

A still of Christian Andreacchio (Image Via CBS News)

Christian Andreacchio, from Meridian, Mississippi, was found dead in his house. His death was ruled as suicide by authorities. However, according to his parents, foul play was involved in Christian's death.

Ever since the news of the 48 Hours episode was released by Investigation Discovery, viewers of the true-crime show have been quite eager to learn all about what happened to Christian Andreacchio.

Who was Christian Andreacchio?

Christian Andreacchio's spine-chilling story goes back to February 2014. He was just 21 years of age at the time. According to his close ones, he was a highly talented, kind-hearted, and happy individual who had big aspirations in life and a bright future ahead of him.

Christian used to work on a tugboat in Meridian. He reportedly loved spending time in the water and wanted to be an accomplished tugboat captain. He was in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend Whitley Goodman. His life seemed perfect, however, everything turned upside-down after a horrifying incident took place in his apartment on February 26, 2014.

Christian Andreacchio was found dead in his bathroom

A still of Whitley Goodman (Image Via CBS News)

Reportedly, on February 26, 2014, tragedy struck the Andreacchio family when Christian's dead body was found inside his apartment's bathroom by his girlfriend Whitley Goodman, and his good friend Dylan Swearingen. Authorities were immediately informed about the incident by Goodman and Swearingen.

Upon their arrival, authorities found a bullet wound in Christian's right temple and ruled the death case as a suicide after a brief inspection. However, to this day, the victim's family begs to differ as they firmly believe that some kind of foul play was involved in his unfortunate demise.

They highly suspect Dylan Swearingen and Whitley Goodman in the case as they were both present in Christian's apartment when the incident happened. Christian also allegedly returned to the house along with Dylan to confront his live-in girlfriend Whitley as she was allegedly cheating on him.

A still of Dylan Swearingen (Image Via CBS News)

A Mississippi grand jury chose not to charge either Whitley or Dylan in association with Christian Andreacchio's astonishing death in 2014. But reportedly in 2019, a public announcement was made by a district prosecutor, who said that she would reopen Christian's death case only if concrete evidence could be found.

Dylan Swearingen and Whitley Goodman reportedly remain innocent to date until proven guilty.

