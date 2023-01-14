In 2016, Jose Adame, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder after being found guilty of holding his 21-year-old Cuban-origin ex-boyfriend Landy Martinez captive and fatally shooting him twice in December 2011. Authorities claimed that a video recorded on Martinez's phone that morning, right before he was gunned down, showed him tied, sobbing, and pleading for his life.

In a 911 call made by the victim, Adame could be overheard shooting Martinez in the head and chest. It was alleged that he broke into the victim's St. Petersburg home, ransacked the place, tortured him with the assistance of an accomplice, and fatally shot him over a break-up.

Landy Martinez was gunned down inside his St. Petersburg home in December 2011 (Image via @MartinezLandy/Twitter)

According to reports, Jose Adame was given a life sentence without a chance of parole and is currently serving time at the Wakulla Correctional Institution in Wakulla County, Florida.

A Time to Kill on ID will have an all-new episode further delve into Landy Martinez's case with new angles and perspectives. The episode, titled Slaying in St. Petersburg, airs on Friday, January 13, at 10.00 pm ET. The synopsis reads as:

"With two mortal gunshot wounds and tape residue on his wrists and ankles, it's clear 21-year-old Landy Martinez suffered before his death; detectives hope the victim's cellphone provides the critical evidence they need to close in on his killer."

Ex-boyfriend Jose Adame was reportedly involved in a love triangle with St. Petersburg resident Landy martinez and his boyfriend

Approximately ten years ago, Jose Adame was charged with fatally shooting his ex-boyfriend Landy Martinez after torturing him four days before Christmas on December 21, 2011.

That day, 911 operators had received a distressing call from 21-year-old Martinez, who was heard desperately calling for help, claiming that "they want to kill me." When asked for an address, dispatchers only got his name and heard two gunshots right before the call got disconnected. Authorities were able to narrow down the area for further investigation into the suspicious call.

Within an hour, a second 911 call from a woman requesting a welfare check led the police to Landy Martinez's house. When police arrived at the scene, they found that the security cameras had been disabled, the house was broken into and ransacked. The bathroom was also in complete disarray.

According to the Latin Post, authorities later discovered Landy Martinez dead from two gunshot wounds - one in the chest and the other in the back of the head - in the bedroom. He also sustained knife wounds and burns to his eyes and neck from exposure to the Drano liquid plumber.

Additionally, when the deceased's body was discovered, authorities found a mobile underneath the mattress, which consisted of a video of him getting tortured, bound with duct tape, and begging for his life inside the bathroom.

Although authorities initially suspected Martinez's then-boyfriend Jonathan Galacia, evidence soon pointed towards Jose Adame, who once shared a volatile relationship with the victim. Moreover, it was revealed that the three were somewhat involved in a love triangle and that Martinez had a confrontational conversation with Adame just the night before his murder.

Galicia stated that he "woke up to texts like, 'I want to be with Jose,' 'He's the one,' 'I want to give him a second shot," and other similar words the next morning. Authorities soon discovered that Adame was quite jealous of Jonathan and did not handle the confrontation well.

Where is Jose Adame now?

Jose Adame was arrested in North Carolina not long after and charged with murder. He subsequently entered a not guilty plea after being taken to court, but was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder by the jury in 2016 and was given a life without parole sentence in 2016.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office information cited by the Tampa Bay Times, Adame purportedly kept ex-boyfriend Landy Martinez hostage and tortured him, before eventually killing him. The accused's defense, however, argued that Martinez was killed by an unidentified accomplice who was involved in the crime but was not charged or convicted in connection to it.

Adame is reportedly serving his sentence at the Wakulla Correctional Institution in Wakulla County, Florida.

Poll : 0 votes