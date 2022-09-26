Where does Aaron Carter live? Rapper receives welfare check from police after huffing Instagram live fear

American rapper Aaron Carter received a welfare check from the cops last week after fans speculated that he was doing drugs during a live Instagram session at his Lancaster house.

The 34-year-old, who has had a history of drug addiction, appeared to be consuming substances online as fans apparently heard spraying, inhaling, and huffing sounds in the background.

little misfortune 👻🎃 @frankenh00k3r uhhh is it just me or is aaron carter super hot uhhh is it just me or is aaron carter super hot https://t.co/vIicx4cCAo

However, after the authorities paid a visit, Aaron Carter claimed it was all a pretend since he was "tired" of people coming after him.

Where does Aaron Carter live and what exactly happened during his live Instagram session?

Carter currently lives in his five-bed and four-bathroom residence in Lancaster, California, which he bought in November 2020 for $620,000. The 4,000-square-feet property comprises of a green lawn with palm trees, a four-car garage, a pool, and a spa.

In light of the recent events, TMZ reported that the authorities revealed they received a call on September 20, 2022, about the 34-year-old personality “possibly overdosing on social media.” Earlier that night, Carter was doing an Instagram Live session at his residence in Lancaster, California.

Suddenly, the screen went black and fans reportedly heard what sounded like Aaron Carter spraying and inhaling in the background, with some assuming him to huff an air duster.

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton What is Aaron Carter doing in this livestream???? What is Aaron Carter doing in this livestream???? https://t.co/tuCGdYipiz

When the police and fire department reached Carter's home, they found him to be asleep and no drugs were found at his place. The authorities also stated that there were no signs of a suicide attempt.

After the incident, the I Want Candy crooner took to his social media and claimed it was a joke and called himself a "troll hunter" and sprayed an air freshener to fool everyone. While talking to TMZ, he said:

"I'm tired of people coming after me, so I trolled everybody."

Aaron Carter has a history of drug addiction

AARON CARTER @aaroncarter 9 root canals three teeth pulled 6 sutures in 4 hours!!!! 9 root canals three teeth pulled 6 sutures in 4 hours!!!! https://t.co/a2yUFOojwY

Although Carter claimed the huffing act to be a joke on Instagram Live, Aaron Carter has had a history of drug addiction while also being diagnosed with multiple personality disorders, acute anxiety, and schizophrenia.

In a 2019 episode of The Doctors, it was revealed that Carter's urine test tested "positive for marijuana, extended opiates, hydrocodone as an example, and benzodiazepine."

At the time, Aaron claimed that he had been clean since 2017 but then recalled using hydrocodone (opioid) after getting his teeth done.

He revealed that he did not mix hydrocodone with his regular medications and avoided smoking weed because it affected his medications. Carter also opened up about his huffing addiction and how it began in the first place.

Aaron Carter revealed that it was his late sister, Leslie, who passed away from a drug overdose in 2012, who introduced him to huffing at the age of 16 and admitted to taking gabapentin and fish oil to repair the serotonin receptors in his brain.

"I didn’t really touch it until I was about 23, right after I did Dancing with the Stars. And I started going to Staples and Office Depot, and different places, buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me. I was huffing because I was really f— stupid and sad but this is really no excuse. I was huffing because I’m a drug addict.”

AARON CARTER @aaroncarter Enjoying breakfast 🥞 together in LA TOAST Enjoying breakfast 🥞 together in LA TOAST https://t.co/PuXufzXXw8

The news of his apparent joke comes days after the artist threatened to sue his long-time on-and-off partner, Melanie Martin, who accused him of domestic violence.

