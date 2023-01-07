ID's A Time to Kill: Where is Sheila Davalloo today?

In November 2002, 33-year-old Sheila Davalloo from Pleasantville, New York, killed her boyfriend's "other woman" and attempted to murder her own husband to pave her way into her lover, Nelson Sessler's life.

Sheila Davalloo was found guilty of killing Anna Lisa Raymundo and assaulting Paul Christos. A few years later, she was convicted of Anna's murder. Davalloo was sentenced to 50 years imprisonment in Connecticut in 2012.

In its latest episode titled A Time to Kill, Investigation Discovery will cover Sheila Davalloo's spine-chilling murder mystery that involves deceit, lust, and deception. The episode, set to air at 10 pm, is part of their Love is the Drug series.

The synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

For Connecticut police, unlocking the mystery of Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder hinges on identifying a mysterious 911 caller, but a veteran female detective's homicidal sex-play investigation breaks open the case.

Sheila Davalloo met Christos while studying

In the late 1970s, Davalloo moved to the United States with her family amid the Iranian Revolution. Both her parents were health professionals. However, Davalloo was married off at a very tender age. She graduated in biochemistry from the University of Stony Brook in New York.

Davalloo met Paul Christos at their graduate school and got into a relationship. When Davalloo's husband discovered she was cheating on him, he divorced her, clearing the way for Sheila and Paul to move in together. They married in 2000.

Sheila met Nelson Sessler a year later, and the two hit it off immediately. Even though Sheila married for the second time, she did not reveal anything about Paul to Nelson.

Nelson, on the other hand, was dating another co-worker, Anna. When Davalloo discovered that Nelson would eventually break off with her and move in with Anna, she plotted a devious plan.

How did Sheila proceed with her plan?

The fact that Nelson wanted to move in with Anna in her apartment did not go down well with Shiela. She decided to clear her way into Shiela in the most devious way.

In November 2002, Shiela made her way into Anna's apartment and stabbed her several times. Anna also suffered blunt force trauma to her head. Thinking of a way to mislead the police, she called 911 after carrying out the brutal attack and told the authorities that her neighbor was being attacked by an unidentified man.

When the authorities arrived, Anna was lying dead in a pool of blood. In the call, she can be heard saying:

“I think a guy is attacking my neighbor.”

With Anna gone, it was time for Shiela to get rid of her husband, Paul. On March 22, 2003, Shiela suggested that her husband play a game with her in which one would be blindfolded while the other would touch them with different objects, and they would have to guess what object it was.

Shiela's final object was a knife with which she stabbed Paul several times and waited for him to die. After noticing that he did not die, she drove him to Westchester Medical Center. She stabbed him one last time in the parking lot, witnessed by two bystanders. It was then that she was caught.

