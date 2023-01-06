3 chilling details about Gail Dews' murder

Gail Dews, 56, was strangled to death and thrown into a ravine by her husband Stephen Dews when the two were out on a hike in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.

Stephen, however, tried to mislead the investigators by telling them that he fell on the ice and could not recollect how his wife went missing.

Censored News UK🇬🇧 @MyFreedomNews Gail Dews: Police label death of woman, 56, suspicious after her body is found at bottom of 92-foot ... el32.com/0f6h8 Gail Dews: Police label death of woman, 56, suspicious after her body is found at bottom of 92-foot ... el32.com/0f6h8

However, authorities found enough evidence to point out that Dews was lying, and he was found guilty in May 2015. Dews, who was sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment, is currently serving his sentence at the SCI Camp Hill in Pennsylvania.

Investigation Discovery's latest episode of Fatal Vows, titled Betting on Murder, will uncover the details of this tragic murder. The episode will air on January 5 at 6 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"Gail and Stephen Dews have it all: a happy marriage, a beautiful house and healthy children, but a family tragedy and a gambling addiction rips their lives to shreds, proving that nothing is what it seems."

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A troubled marriage, and 2 other chilling details about Gail Dews' murder

1) Blunt force injuries were found on Gail's body

Before throwing her into the ravine, Gail Dews was brutally attacked. Her autopsy report showed that she had multiple blunt-force injuries, including a fractured neck. These marks clearly pointed towards a homicide.

According to an account by an eye-witness who claimed to be present at the location where the couple was hiking, Stephen and Gail engaged in a heated argument which escalated to a point where Gail could be heard screaming.

The same eye-witness also claimed that she saw a man whose appearance was similar to that of Stephen's with Gail at the time of the aforementioned incident.

2) Stephen Dews claimed he fell on ice and lost consciousness

Stephen's first account of the incident, which was also the story he wanted to sell, was that his wife had gone missing and he did not know how that happened as he fell on ice and became unconscious.

But the truth could not be hidden for long as the investigators were quick to join the missing pieces of the puzzle and find the real culprit.

One day after the accident, Stephen went to a convenience store with blood on his hands and his shirt. Stephen did not have a believable explanation regarding the blood stain. Further investigation showed that the blood stains belonged to both Stephen and Gail.

Alice Gainer @GainerTV Tragedy out of my hometown. The body of 56 year old Gail Dews of Wayne was found at the bottom of a PA gorge... fb.me/YUup9ZHs Tragedy out of my hometown. The body of 56 year old Gail Dews of Wayne was found at the bottom of a PA gorge... fb.me/YUup9ZHs

Stephen, just one month after his wife's death, drew out $135,000 from their joint account. This, coupled with the multiple injuries on Gail's body, all but confirmed authorities' suspicion.

3) Stephen and Gail had a troubled marriage

According to Gail's family, the couple had a troubled marriage. Her family even mentioned that Gail once spoke of a separation.

A few days later, in an interview, Gail’s sister Karen Ann Giganti, told the investigators that Stephen “was very jealous and controlling, and there were times that Gail talked to me about leaving Stephen.”

Another witness who saw the couple at Dunkin Donuts before they started their hike, revealed to the police that Stephen was talking to Gail in a loud and disrespectful manner that day.

