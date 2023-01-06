On August 31, 2016, Fallston man Ricardo Muscolino reportedly shot his wife at their house and then turned himself in to the authorities. He was convicted on two charges and handed a penalty of 50 years of prison time. He is currently serving time at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, Maryland.

According to reports, Ricardo shot his wife, Lara, a 48-year-old nurse and mother-of-three daughters, after learning about her extramarital affair. She was found in bed inside the bedroom with four fatal gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, where she died the following morning.

An upcoming episode of Fatal Vows on ID will further delve into the unusual murder case and Ricardo Muscolino's conviction, which was made possible after authorities were handed over a surveillance video that implicated him. The episode, titled Behind Closed Doors, will air on January 5, 2023, at 7 pm ET.

Ricardo Muscolino was found guilty of fatally shooting his 48-year-old wife, Lara, at their Fallston home

Ricardo Muscolino fatally shot his 48-year-old wife Lara at their Fallston, Maryland, home (Image via Dignity Memorial)

Ricardo Muscolino, 56, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of two charges in connection to the August 2016 shooting death of his wife, Lara Muscolino. The latter was fatally shot four times at her home in Windswept Court in Fallston, Maryland.

According to reports, the mother-of-three was found wounded in bed and was allegedly shot five times, out of which four bullets hit her in the upper body. The incident was recorded by a "Nest Drop Cam" surveillance camera that was installed in the living room of their house. Although Ricardo was seen entering and leaving the house, the gunshots were only heard in the recording.

Prosecutors claimed Ricardo confronted his wife earlier that day, on August 31, 2016, about having an extramarital affair after seeing social media exchanges between her and the lover.

Lara Muscolino @ghostgrl314 On the way for St Albans investigation tonight!!! On the way for St Albans investigation tonight!!! https://t.co/0kgggdc7Wd

Lara Muscolino, 48, was found shot several times when first responders arrived at the crime scene, who administered first aid until the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. However, she succumbed to her injuries the following morning. The medical examiner testified that she was in a defensive stance and was hit with four shots.

The prosecution showed surveillance footage from the "Nest Drop Cam" placed in the house. Ricardo was spotted entering the house on the night of the murder and going upstairs towards the bedrooms. In the recording, five gunshots were heard before he returned downstairs and left the house. After leaving the house, Ricardo called 911, informing them about the shooting incident, and later turned himself in.

The 9-mm Glock was recovered in a laundry basket in the bedroom, along with five casings and spare ammunition. Ricardo was eventually charged with first-degree murder and the use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. Moreover, he filed a motion to dismiss the surveillance footage from the night of the shooting, an appeal which was rejected by the court.

Ricardo Muscolino will reportedly be eligible for parole after serving half of his prison sentence

Lara Muscolino's husband was sentenced to two consecutive sentences in her shooting death (Image via Dignity Memorial)

Ricardo Muscolino's trial started in October 2017. Within a month, he was found guilty of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder and 20 years in prison for possession of a firearm. Both sentences were to be served consecutively.

Lara Muscolino’s sister, Tonya Crockett, addressed the court during Ricardo's sentencing, alleging how his actions crushed their family and lives. Crockett reportedly stated:

"We will always be mourning who we were before all this happened. We’ve all been given a life sentence in some way, and I hope you give him the maximum sentence and he never gets out of jail in his lifetime."

According to reports, Ricardo Muscolino is still serving his sentence at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, Maryland. He will likely be eligible for parole after completing at least half of his sentence.

