The astonishing Isaiah Carvalho case is all set to be revisited and explored in Investigation Discovery's Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? Season 7 episode 3. The episode will make its arrival exclusively on Investigation Discovery, on Friday, December 24, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

The upcoming Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? episode has been titled, Bad and Blue. The official synopsis for the episode given by Investigation Discovery (ID), reads:

"When Isaiah Carvalho meets NYPD officer Valerie Cincinelli, he thinks his dreams have come true; He soon learns she's not only cheating but also hired a hitman to kill him."

A still of Isaiah Carvalho (Image Via NBC News)

The heart-wrenching case goes back to 2019. Isaiah Carvalho's then-estranged wife Valerie Cincinelli plotted a brutal scheme to end Isaiah's life.

Ever since Investigation Discovery released the news about the episode, that chronicles Carvalho and Cincinelli's story, the audience has been quite eager to learn all about Carvalho.

So, without further ado, let's dive in and find out all about the whereabouts of Isaiah Carvalho, ahead of the Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? episode's arrival on Investigation Discovery.

Everything you need to know about Isaiah Carvalho, before episode 3 of Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? Season 7 airs on ID

Who is Isaiah Carvalho?

The astounding true story of Carvalho dates back to 2019. Isaiah is a man from New York, whose life was in jeopardy when his then-wife Valerie Cincinelli reportedly hired a hitman to murder him.

Isaiah completed his graduation at a Community College. He works as a Sales Representative at a rental agency for different equipment. In 2012, the New York man first met Valerie Cincinelli. They reportedly came across each other through social media. Valerie was a police officer and a single mother back then. They connected and fell in love, and went on to marry each other and even have a son together.

Initially, their married life seemed fine, however, everything turned upside down, when Valerie became pregnant with their son. As stated by Isaiah, Valerie's behavior towards him changes drastically, making their married life extremely difficult.

In 2019, Isaiah reportedly filed for divorce. While talking about Valerie, said:

"I thought I was marrying someone who swore to protect and serve… a cop… Instead, I got a crazed lunatic," (Via TheCinemaholic)

What happened to him?

Although Isaiah filed for divorce and had restraining orders against his wife, he still couldn't imagine what was about to come his way. On May 17, 2019, the FBI approached Isaiah and informed him about the murder-for-hire scheme. It was organized by his then-wife Valerie Cincinelli, along with her then-boyfriend John DiRubba. Valerie allegedly hired a hitman to cut short Isaiah's life.

Thereafter, Isaiah had to help the FBI to catch Valerie Cincinelli red-handed. Isaiah had to fake his own death which was quite traumatizing for him. The FBI's plan was successful and Valerie was later arrested by the police. While talking about the experience, Isaiah said:

"It was the craziest thing I’ve ever had to experience," (Via TheCinemaholic)

Carvalho currently resides in New York and leads a low-profile life.

Don't forget to watch Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? Season 7 episode 3, which will arrive on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 7 pm Eastern Time, on Investigation Discovery.

