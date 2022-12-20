ID's Murder in the Wicked West: What happened to Matthew Misener?

Investigation Discovery's Murder in the Wicked West re-examined and chronicled the spine-chilling 2020 murder case of Matthew Misener in the third episode of the true-crime show's brand new season 1. Episode 3 made its debut exclusively on Investigation Discovery (ID), on Monday, December 19, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The official synopsis for episode 3 of Murder in the Wicked West season 1, titled, Murder on Horseshoe Curve, reads:

"When someone guns down mine worker Matthew Misener on a remote Arizona highway, it first appears to be a road rage attack; his family faces the shocking possibility that they unwittingly played a part in the feud that left him dead."

The heartbreaking true story of Matthew Misener dates back to February 2020. Misener, a miner from Safford, was brutally murdered on his way to work.

Murder in the Wicked West season 1 episode 3: Matthew Misener was only 35 when he was murdered

Who was Matthew Misener?

A still of Matthew Misener (Image Via Matt Misener/Facebook)

Matthew "Matt" Misener was from Safford, Graham County, Arizona. He was reportedly employed at the mines in Safford. He was 35 at the time of his death. He was a divorced man, and his former wife's name is Georgina Misener.

He had a fiancée named Nicole Chacon. Matthew and Nicole were reportedly in a happy relationship for three years in total. He was engaged in a custody battle with his former wife Georgina for their three children, Alexzabder, Raelynn, and Dominic.

According to his close ones, he was a loving father, a kindhearted man, and a helpful community member. He seemed to have a pleasant and satisfying life in Safford. However, everything turned upside-down when his life was cut short on February 10, 2020.

How did Matthew die?

A still of Matthew Misener (Image Via Matt Misener/Facebook)

On February 10, 2020, at around 5 in the morning, Matthew Misener was reportedly on his way to work in his black Chevrolet Tahoe car. He was ambushed on US Route 191 as he entered the “Horseshoe Curve” between Clifton and Morenci. The driver’s side of his car was shot at with 14 bullets. This reportedly caused him to lose complete control of his black Chevrolet Tahoe and diverge into one side of the remote highway.

He was reportedly found by a passerby with grevious injuries, who called authorities immediately. However, it was too late to save Matthew. He soon succumbed to his injuries.

A poster for Murder in the Wicked West (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

A thorough investigation by authorities revealed that it was Matthew's ex-wife Georgina Misener and her boyfriend Eduardo Montano Jr. who were behind the brutal murder. Both were arrested and convicted for their sinister crimes and sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2021.

Don't forget to watch Murder in the Wicked West season 1 episode 3, which aired on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 9 pm ET, on Investigation Discovery.

