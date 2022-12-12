Lion-owning Duchesne ranch owner John Pinder is currently serving two consecutive life sentences for the grisly murders of Rex Tanner and June Flood in October 1998. He was accused of killing them and then blowing up their bodies. Pinder was found guilty of multiple felonies, including two counts of aggravated murder, and was given two consecutive life sentences with the possibility of parole.

While judges have previously rejected his appeals for a new trial in 2012 and again in 2015, it is likely that Pinder is still serving his lengthy sentence in prison. His exact whereabouts, however, remain uncertain.

ID's latest true-crime show, Murder in the Wicked West, which is scheduled to premiere on Monday, December 12, 2022, will dive further into the double homicide case and the brutality of John Pinder's crimes, who to date maintains his innocence in the murders of his former employees, Rex Tanner and June Flood. The episode, titled Utah's Lion King, will air at 9 pm ET.

Utah ranch-owner John Pinder, along with two others, was charged in the double homicide of Rex Tanner and June Flood

On November 4, 1998, John Pinder, his then-girlfriend Barbara DeHart, and ranch hand Filimeno Ruiz-Valencia were arrested in connection with the October 25 murders of Rex Tanner and June Flood. Ruiz pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, however, he denied shooting the victims, pinning the blame on Pinder. DeHart was found guilty of a single count of obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, Pinder was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of burglary of a dwelling, one count of possession of explosives, and two counts of desecration of a body. The remains of 48-year-old Tanner and his girlfriend, June Flood, were discovered at various locations across Pinder's property, a remote ranch in the county's western region.

The victims were shot and then moved to the scene at the JJNP Ranch, where the bodies were blown up and then buried deep using heavy machinery. According to Sheriff Ralph Stansfield, the medical examiner reported that Tanner was shot in the chest.

The remains were completely incinerated, leaving no recognizable physical characteristics. Their body parts were scattered across the land. Cadaver search dogs were deployed to locate the bushes where the body parts were hidden. They located a pair of feet that were wearing distinguishing stockings. Additionally, investigators discovered the male victim's skull and some facial tissue.

Investigators secured a significant breakthrough one year after the first finding and Pinder's arrest when Filomena Valencia Ruiz, the ranch hand who was present at the time of the beating and murder, offered to testify against Pinder to evade the possibility of the death penalty. They were made privy to the second explosion and fire site. Search dogs discovered fragments of human tissue and a portion of Flood's skull.

Where is John Pinder now?

John Pinder was ultimately found guilty of eleven felony counts in connection with the murders of June Flood and Rex Tanner. He is currently serving two consecutive life sentences with the possibility of parole. According to reports, Pinder's first parole hearing is scheduled for November 2028.

ID's Murder in the Wicked West airs on Monday, December 12, 2022.

