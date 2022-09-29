What did Brian Boyd do? Man pleads guilty in a fatal hit-and-run that killed Gone Girl star, Lisa Banes

A man accused of the death of Gone Girl star Lisa Banes in a fatal hit-and-run has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges, a year after he was arrested, The New York Post reported.

On Wednesday, September 28, 27-year-old Brian Boyd pleaded guilty in the state Supreme Court in Manhattan to slamming into Lisa Banes while on a moped and abandoning the injured actress on the Manhattan streets.

Paul Rudnick @PaulRudnickNY I'm glad that a suspect's been arrested in the hit and run death, in NYC, of the wonderful actress Lisa Banes. The guy was caught on video having his scooter repaired minutes later. Lisa was a joy and much beloved I'm glad that a suspect's been arrested in the hit and run death, in NYC, of the wonderful actress Lisa Banes. The guy was caught on video having his scooter repaired minutes later. Lisa was a joy and much beloved https://t.co/9jatxgQPz5

On June 4 2021, Boyd, who was riding an unregistered electric moped without a license, crossed a red light and hit Banes as she was crossing the street on the Upper West Side in Manhattan. Boyd then fled the scene without reporting the incident.

Meanwhile, Banes,65, was taken to Mount Sinai-Morningside Hospital, where she died 10 days later after suffering a traumatic brain injury from the incident.

Brian Boyd is expected to serve three years in prison for the death of Lisa Banes

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said that Brian Boyd was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and fleeing the scene of the incident. Boyd will reportedly serve three years for the death of the actress, the New York Post reported

District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that Brian Boyd disregarded the safety of pedestrians by recklessly driving on the streets of Manhattan. Braggs added that by leaving the scene, Boyd showed blatant indifference towards taking any accountability for his actions.

Lisa Banes was on the way to meet her wife when she was hit by the moped

According to Entertainment Weekly, Banes was reportedly meeting her wife when she was fatally struck in an accident. The actress was married to former Wall Street Journal reporter Kathryn Kranhold.

The Press Democrat @NorthBayNews The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison. pressdemocrat.com/article/news/g… The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison. pressdemocrat.com/article/news/g…

Lisa Banes was a theater and movie actress widely known for her roles in Gone Girl and Orville. At the time of her death, her manager, David Williams, described Banes as a kind, generous woman who was devoted to her work.

In a statement, he said:

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Following Boyd's guilty plea on Wednesday, Bane's wife Kranhold told the Daily News that she considered the sentence to be highly unfair. She said that she had been to every single court hearing over the last year and although no sentence will "ever be enough," the sentence of 1-3 years is "painfully pathetic." She added that the sentence was "far from justice."

According to ABC News, Brian Boyd will be sentenced on November 30 for the death of the actress.

