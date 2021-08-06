Who is Brian Boyd? Man who allegedly killed Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in hit-and-run, arrested 

Cops have arrested a suspect involved in the hit-and-run crash that led to the death of popular actress Lisa Banes. The news was revealed by media outlets on August 5. The alleged perpetrator was Brian Boyd.

The 65-year-old actress passed away on June 14 after battling a severe brain injury. The death of Banes happened amidst an increase in the number of road accidents and even the public is worried about the same. The incident took place despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Gone Girl actress died after being hit by a two-wheeler on June 4. She was admitted to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and suffered a brain injury. When the incident happened, Banes was going to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhold. Lisa was trying to cross the street when the scooter hit her.

Police immediately reached the spot after responding to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle collision.

Who is Brian Boyd?

The New York Post reports that Brian Boyd is 26 years old and he lives on the same corner where Lisa Banes was hit. New York City police said in a news release that he has been charged for running away from the scene of the collision and failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

Sources say that Brian Boyd was apprehended by patrol officers who recognized him from a wanted poster. His address has been listed as an apartment in Amsterdam and it is the spot where Lisa Banes died. The cops have not confirmed if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf. After he was arrested, Twitter users condemned Boyd and a user asked for a photo or information on him.

The Star Trek star was hit by a scooter at the intersection of West 64th and Amsterdam Avenue. Speaking about the incident, Kathryn requested the public to share any information they have related to the scooter driver with the police.

Lisa Banes is well-known for her appearances in film, television and Broadway plays. She played the role of Lady Croom in the 1995 American premiere of Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia and has appeared in films like Cocktail, Freedom Writers, Gone Girl and more.

