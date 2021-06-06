What happened to Lisa Banes? Gone Girl actress is critical after a road accident

American actor Lisa Banes is in a critical medical state after getting hit by a two-wheeler on Friday evening. The incident took place in New York City, where it was a hit-and-run. EMS arrived on the scene and found Banes on the ground with a severe head injury.

She was immediately transported to Mount Sinai Luke’s Hospital and admitted to the ICU. The latest reports say that she is still in critical condition. Banes’ manager, David Williams, said she was being treated for substantial injuries. An investigation to find the culprit is ongoing.

How did Lisa Banes meet with the accident?

According to law enforcement, the incident took place on the Upper Westside near the Lincoln Center. Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that Lisa Banes was on the way to meet her spouse Kathryn Kranhold and a few friends for dinner. A two-wheeler hit Banes when she was passing through a cross-walk.

Reports say that it was a red and black electric scooter. It blew past a red light and slammed into the pedestrian. The driver escaped without offering help to the injured or calling the police.

NYPD reports say police responded to a 911 call on Friday at 6:30 p.m. It reported a motor vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian at the intersection of West 64 St. and Amsterdam Ave. near Lincoln Center. According to a statement by NYPD,

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.”

Online reactions towards Lisa Banes accident

Gerry and I are reeling from the news that our dear, warm, gifted & elegant friend Lisa Banes is in critical condition after a hit & run accident last night. Prayers, please, and loving energy for Lisa, her wife Kathryn, and their many distraught friends.https://t.co/JKAvCFXQYk — Joe Keenan (@MrJoeKeenan) June 5, 2021

Awful. I met the lovely Lisa Banes on Royal Pains. Sending all the love for her, her family and her recovery https://t.co/uxNllkNTaK — Charley Koontz (@charley_koontz) June 5, 2021

Prayers for Lisa Banes hoping for a speedy recovery... A wonderful actor — Sam Dobbins (@thesamdobbins) June 5, 2021

Praying for Lisa Banes 🙏 — R. Lawrence Darcy (@RolandD13) June 6, 2021

‘Gone Girl’ Actor Lisa Banes in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run Scooter Accident. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to and transported the female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital😟 pic.twitter.com/8pYQmXYBEo — Sumner (@diamondlass99) June 5, 2021

Lisa Banes is a widely acclaimed television and theater star. In 1981, Banes won a Theater World Award for her performance as Alison Porter in "Don’t Look Back in Anger."

She also had recurring roles in "The King of Queens," "Six Feet Under," "Nashville," and "Royal Pains." Banes’ popular roles include Bonnie in 1988’s "Cocktail" and Amy Elliott in 2014’s "Gone Girl."

