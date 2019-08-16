WWE News: Ronda Rousey lands recurring role on TV show which competes with Raw

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is returning to TV, but not with WWE

According to Deadline.com, Ronda Rousey has landed a recurring role on the hit FOX TV show 9-1-1, which embarks on its third season this fall.

The report notes Rousey will play the role of Lena Bosko, "a stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits."

Ronda Rousey remains signed with WWE

Interestingly, the Deadline report notes that Ronda Rousey remains signed with WWE, but incorrectly states that she performs on Monday Night Raw on a weekly basis.

At last word, Rousey was taking a hiatus from WWE TV in order to focus on having a baby with her husband Travis Browne. While there is no word as to when Rousey is expected to return to WWE TV, she is expected to return at some point due to her contractual status with the company.

Even more interesting is that the third season of 9-1-1 will premiere on Monday, September 23rd, and airs from 8pm - 9pm EST, meaning the show will directly compete with the first hour of WWE Raw. As of this writing, Rousey's future on the FOX show remains unknown, as the Deadline report notes she has signed on for season three, meaning she might be done with the show following the one season.

As for the plot of 9-1-1, Deadline notes the show, which is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, "explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star, with Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman in series-regular roles."

