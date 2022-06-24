Who did Lisa Banes play on The Orville? Character explored as show airs title card tribute to late actress

Lisa Banes passed away on June 14, 2021, following a scooter accident. Banes played the role of Speria Balask on The Orville: New Horizons, currently streaming on Hulu, and fans were happy to see her on the fourth episode of the comedy-drama science fiction series.

The latest episode of the show paid tribute to Banes, who was an important part of the show. The episode started with a title card in a dark background with stars, which stated, “In Memory of Lisa Banes, 1955-2021”. She will also appear in another episode, which is said to be the season finale.

Lisa Banes passed away after meeting with an accident

Lisa Banes was hit by a scooter on June 4, 2021, on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. She was on her way to meet her spouse Kathryn Kranhold and some friends for dinner during the incident and was struck while using a crosswalk.

Responding to a 911 call, the NYPD arrived on the spot and found Banes lying on the road with head injuries. She was admitted to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital in a critical state, where she passed away at the age of 65.

Lisa Banes died on June 14, 2021 after being hit by a scooter (Image via Kim Raff/Getty Images)

The cops arrested a 26-year-old man named Brian Boyd at his apartment in August 2021. He was jailed on accusations of fleeing the accident scene leading to death and failing to help a pedestrian. Reports say that Boyd was living near the same spot where Banes was hit and that police officers recognized him from a wanted poster.

Lisa Banes’ character on The Orville: New Horizons

Although the makers have not revealed much about the character, Banes played the role of Speria Balask on the show. She is the representative of the Xelayan people and participates in the Krill peace negotiations with President Alcuzan and Admiral Halsey.

According to IMDb, she will appear in two episodes: Gently Falling Rain and Future Unknown. The former recently premiered on June 23, 2022 and the latter is scheduled to premiere on August 4, 2022.

The Orville: New Horizons was released on Hulu and Disney+ on June 2, 2022. The first two seasons were released on Fox, and this is the first season to premiere following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company in 2019.

More details about Lisa Banes

Also known as Lisa Lou Banes, she gained recognition for her appearances on Broadway and was cast as a regular in The Trials of Rosie O’Neill. She appeared in other television series like Son of the Beach, The King of Queens, Six Feet Under, Nashville, and more.

She made a guest appearance in an episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, followed by the miniseries Kane & Abel. She also became popular for her performances in films like The Hotel New Hampshire, Cocktail, Dragonfly, Pumpkin, and others.

