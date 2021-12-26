Where to watch the British miniseries 'Stay Close', release date and more

Netflix is adding another feature to its long list of thrillers with Stay Close. The British drama series is written by Harlan Coben, Daniel Brocklehurst, and Lawrence Kasdan, and directed by Lindy Heymann and Daniel O'Hara.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"The lives of a photojournalist, a soccer mom, and a homicide detective are disturbed by a terrible event from the past."

Watch the trailer of 'Stay Close' here

The upcoming Netflix limited series, Stay Close, follows the story of three people, Megan, Ray, and Broome, who are hiding dark secrets from their past. Megan is a working mother of three who tries hard to strike a balance between her job and parenting. Ray is a documentary photographer who feels stuck in a dead-end job and Broome is a detective.

When a friend from Megan's past, Lorraine, delivers some shocking news, it has a direct impact on all three of the main characters. Their past slowly comes to haunt them and threatens to ruin their present lives as well as those around them.

Where and when to watch the series

Stay Close can be watched on Netflix. The drama series is scheduled to drop on the streaming platform on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2021. To watch the British miniseries, viewers will need a paid Netflix subscription.

What to expect in 'Stay Close'?

Apart from Richard Armitage, the series also includes stars like Sarah Parish, Cush Jumbo, and James Nesbitt in the roles of the main characters. Stay Close also weaves in a number of supporting characters to tell a thrilling tale. The spine-chilling plot with plenty of creepy scenes and twisted narrative is sure to take viewers for a ride on New Year's Eve.

The eight-part crime drama series, packed with tense and goosebump-inducing scenes, is a must watch for all fans of crime thrillers. The cast list, direction and script promise a worthy show that is sure to keep the audience glued to their seats till the show gets over.

Don't miss Stay Close on Netflix. It will be available from December 31, 2021, to watch.

Edited by Danyal Arabi