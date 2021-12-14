 Where to watch 'Women of the Movement'? Release date, trailer and more

Women of the Movement is an upcoming hard-hitting ABC limited series which will release next year in 2022. The series, set in 1955, is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mosbley, who fought to provide justice to her son Emmett, who was brutally killed by two people in the Jim Crow South.

The development of this limited series started in 2016 by Jay-Z and Will Smith, who wanted to focus more on the women in the civil rights movement. On the 65th anniversary of Emmett Till's murder, ABC took the decision to approve the project and roped Gina Prince-Bythewood to direct the pilot episode of the series.

Women of the Movement will have 6 episodes, which will get released in three parts. The first episode will be of two-hours and it will air on Jan 6, 2022.

Emmett Till's murder became an important historical point in starting the Civil Rights Movement, and his story inspired Devery S Anderson to write a book named "Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement."

The miniseries Women of the Movement has a long cast which includes some known stars and some fresh faces. Adrienne Warren plays the lead role of Mamie Till-Mobley and Cedric Joe plays Emmett Till.

ABC has released a logline for the series which reads:

"Unwilling to let Emmett's murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world's stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today."

Catch the new miniseries Women of the Movement from Jan 6 on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Additionally, it will also be streaming on Hulu.

