In the late 90s, June Flood and her boyfriend, Rex Tanner, worked as ranch-hands at John Pinder's sprawling ostrich ranch in Duchesne County.

The same employer, along with accomplices, brutally assaulted Flood and Tanner and kidnapped them from their home. The couple were also gunned down, and their body parts blown up, burned, and disposed of in various ways in an attempt to get rid of the evidence.

Multiple people were involved in the murders as they helped Pinder in covering his tracks, disposing of body parts, and clearing up and bulldozing the crime scene. He and his ranch-hand, Filimeno Ruiz-Valencia, were accused (and ultimately convicted) of murdering June Flood and Rex Tanner.

"When ranch-hand Rex Tanner and his friend June Flood go missing in suspicious circumstances, local investigators Ralph Stansfield and Wally Hendricks uncover an explosive story of paranoia, greed and dynamite in central Utah."

Rex Tanner and June Flood were attacked, kidnapped, shot, and later, blown up in October 1998

On the evening of October 25, 1998, Rex Tanner and June Flood were murdered.

At the time, the lion-owning Duchesne ranch owner John Pinder and his girlfriend Barbara DeHart were having drinks at a campfire. They were joined by the ranch-hand Filomeno Ruiz, and Pinder's employees Joe Wallen, David Brunyer and the latter's wife. That was when the topic of "shrunken heads" came up and Pinder claimed that he always wanted one.

Following this, Pinder and Ruiz drove to Flood and Tanner's residence, where the former brutally assaulted, kidnapped, and then shot the couple with a 10 mm gun. The perpetrators returned to the crime scene with dynamite and ammonium nitrate, packed their victims' with explosives, and blew them up. Later, Pinder sought others' assistance in disposing of the remains of the victims.

Pinder and Ruiz bulldozed the crime scene before dropping off several black garbage bags filled with body parts into a barrel and setting them on fire. The Brunyer couple, Pinder, DeHart, and Ruiz went back to the lake to gather whatever was left. At Pinder's request, Ruiz and Brunyer went to the Flood house the following morning to clean up and wipe any fingerprints.

October 29, 1998, Pinder and DeHart left the state to visit Cataldo, Idaho. Meanwhile, authorities investigated the victims' home after receiving a missing person complaint from one of Flood's friends.

As authorities reached the house, they found to be a complete mess, with blood on the bed linens and the backrest of a chair in the living room. They also discovered a pair of jeans in the bathroom that were covered in feces.

Three individuals, including ranch owner John Pinder, were charged in June Flood and Rex Tanner's double homicide case

On November 4, Pinder and DeHart returned and gave a television interview about the killings. Shortly after this, the three individuals, Pinder, DeHart and Ruiz, were taken into custody. Investigators examined Pinder's ranch and discovered a macabre array of the victims' remains scattered throughout the property, lodged in bushes, and hanging from trees.

Ruiz pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and denied shooting June Flood and Rex Tanner, putting the blame on Pinder. DeHart was convicted of obstruction of justice. Pinder was charged with multiple counts, including two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of possession of explosives, among others in the double homicide case.

