What happened to Delano Burkes? Search for missing Houston man intensifies as video of him running away surfaces online

Authorities have intensified the search for missing Houston man Delano Burkes after CCTV footage showed him running "in distress" in the early hours of November 13, 2022.

Delano Burkes, 26, went missing after a night out with friends on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Burkes, a real estate company owner, was out with friends on Saturday night when he disappeared after going into the McIntyre's Bar near West 19th Street to use the bathroom. Burkes' friends, who were waiting in his car while he used the bathroom, reportedly left him when he failed to return.

JtheBlackDom @JtheDom My cousin Delano Burkes has gone missing in Houston, TX and video suggests he may have been in distress. His wife and family are worried sick.



If you have any information please call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.



Later that night, surveillance video from around the area showed Burkes, seemingly inebriated, leaving McIntyre's Bar around 1 am on November 13. As per Newsweek, Burkes was reportedly asked to leave the bar before surveillance cameras in the area captured the 26-year-old stumbling and running through the streets.

Everything to know about Delano Burkes' disappearance

Erica Simon @EricaOnABC13 Houston: have you seen 26 year-old Delano Burkes? His family reached out to me and asked me to spread the word about his disappearance. He was last seen November 13 leaving McIntyre’s in The Heights. Please share! Houston: have you seen 26 year-old Delano Burkes? His family reached out to me and asked me to spread the word about his disappearance. He was last seen November 13 leaving McIntyre’s in The Heights. Please share! https://t.co/ixK1LtyU61

Hours before his disappearance, Delano Burkes, who was out with his friends, was in his car being driven around by one of them when they pulled over so he could use the bathroom at McIntyre's Bar. However, when Burkes failed to return, his friends left without him.

Burkes' wife and friends grew concerned the next day when he failed to retrieve his car. Burkes' wife, Autumn, visibly troubled about her husband's whereabouts, told KHOU11,

"No matter what, he would call me. He would call his family. He will make sure that he gets home. So this is completely just not normal and something's wrong."

New footage showing Delano Burkes stumbling across the streets has sparked concern from law enforcement agencies and the family of the missing Houston man.

The emergence of the CCTV footage has only intensified their concerns, prompting the search and recovery team, Texas EquuSearch, to join the investigation for the missing man.

Houston public officials offer rewards for any information on Delano Burkes

Houston political leaders have also raised the alarm over Burkes' disappearance, with some amplifying their message through social media. In a news conference, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced a $5,000 reward in exchange for information that helps lead investigators to Burkes. She said:

"We want to find Mr Burkes. We need everyone from the clubs, to neighbours, to look at your RING video or any kind of video that you have."

In a missing persons alert, Houston police described Burkes as African American with brown eyes and black hair and measured around 5 foot 10 inches tall. They added that the missing Houston man weighed about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and gray plaid button-up shirt with blue pants.

