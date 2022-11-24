What happened to Mimose Dulcio? Body of missing Miami-Dade County Woman identified as her husband is charged with murder

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, about a week after a body was recovered in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials identified it as that of Mimose Dulcio, a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

39-year-old Dulcio was last seen on November 10, 2022, at her home in unincorporated central Broward. As per CBS, two days later, on November 12, a missing person's alert was issued for her. On November 16, Dulcio's body was found in Miami Gardens.

Chernéy Amhara @CherneyAmharaTV



On Wednesday a woman’s body was discovered in a wooded area about 30 min away — officials have not confirmed if it is that of Right Now: Broward Sheriff’s squad still outside the home where family last saw Mimose “Mimi” Dulcio.On Wednesday a woman’s body was discovered in a wooded area about 30 min away — officials have not confirmed if it is that of #MimoseDulcio . Im live with the latest on @nbc6 Right Now: Broward Sheriff’s squad still outside the home where family last saw Mimose “Mimi” Dulcio. On Wednesday a woman’s body was discovered in a wooded area about 30 min away — officials have not confirmed if it is that of #MimoseDulcio. Im live with the latest on @nbc6 https://t.co/1maHYYOtlA

Despite investigators discovering the body on November 16 in a wooded area near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court, they did not confirm the identity of the victim at the time. On Tuesday, police positively identified the body as Mimose Dulcio.

Following the discovery of some incriminating evidence, Jose Luis Pacheco, Dulcio's estranged husband, was reportedly arrested for her murder.

Mimose Dulcio was in the midst of a "messy divorce"

Sun Sentinel Sports @Sentinel_Sports A body that was discovered in Miami-Dade County last week has been confirmed to be Mimose Dulcio, a 39-year-old City of Fort Lauderdale employee, who was initially thought to be missing but whose husband is now facing a murder charge. A body that was discovered in Miami-Dade County last week has been confirmed to be Mimose Dulcio, a 39-year-old City of Fort Lauderdale employee, who was initially thought to be missing but whose husband is now facing a murder charge. https://t.co/2ws2ICTT30

Mimose Dulcio, an administrative assistant with the city of Fort Lauderdale, was reported missing after her sister Seminta Dulcio's calls went unanswered by her. Seminta then went to check on Mimose at the home she shared with her husband, 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco.

Upon reaching, Simone found the bedroom door locked and two broken cell phones stuffed beneath the couch. In a statement to CBS News, she said:

"Two of her phones were broken, bent and shattered. That's not like her leaving any of her devices because of what she's going through. Her phones go everywhere that she goes."

WIL [ i.am. Mr. Wilson] SON @Wilsonews2022 The Broward Sheriff’s Office along with the Miami-Dade Police Department have arrested Jose Luis Pacheco in connection to the disappearance and murder of his wife, Mimose Dulcio. The Broward Sheriff’s Office along with the Miami-Dade Police Department have arrested Jose Luis Pacheco in connection to the disappearance and murder of his wife, Mimose Dulcio. https://t.co/jTJ3FWnRCZ

According to multiple reports, Dulcio and Pacheco lived together despite their separation. Dulcio's family said that the two were going through a difficult divorce. While speaking to NBC, Seminta hinted that she always believed Mimose's husband had some role to play in her disappearance. She said:

"She's going through a messy divorce. She’s going through something with an individual that I don’t take lightly. I'm gonna call him a monster. A monster."

On November 14, two days after Dulcio was reported missing, Pacheco was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with second-degree murder.

Incriminating evidence against Mimose Dulcio's husband led to his arrest

The AWARE Foundation @aware_the ***MISSING*** BROWARD, FL

The Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 39 year old Mimose Dulcio of Broward, FL. Her cell phone was smashed & the cameras at her residence had been destroyed. ***MISSING*** BROWARD, FLThe Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 39 year old Mimose Dulcio of Broward, FL. Her cell phone was smashed & the cameras at her residence had been destroyed. https://t.co/6cVY5JZvOZ

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said that following Dulcio’s disappearance, a thorough search of the couple's home and shared vehicle revealed evidence that "suggested" Dulcio had been murdered inside the home she shared with her husband.

After searching the couple’s shared vehicle, police inferred that it was used to transfer a body which they believed was later disposed of in an unknown location.

Jury File @JuryFile Jose Pacheco was arrested Monday evening in Hialeah, Broward Sheriff's Office.



Investigators said Pacheco's wife, Mimose Dulcio, was last seen alive Thursday at her home on Northwest 30th Avenue. Jose Pacheco was arrested Monday evening in Hialeah, Broward Sheriff's Office. Investigators said Pacheco's wife, Mimose Dulcio, was last seen alive Thursday at her home on Northwest 30th Avenue. https://t.co/5nvrQ6Hl0Z

Following Pacheco’s arrest, the Broward Sheriff's Office issued the following statement:

“MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Detectives have arrested Jose Luis Pacheco in the disappearance and murder of the missing person, Mimose Dulcio. Anyone with info on suspicious activities involving the couple’s shared 2018 white Dodge Charger should call 954-321-3246.”

Pacheco, who is being held without bond in Miami Dade county, is reportedly awaiting a transfer back to Broward County, the New York Post reported.

Poll : 0 votes