What did Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer do? Men charged over alleged anti-Semitic threats to New York synagogue

Two armed men, identified as Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer, were arrested after making online anti-Semitic threats against New York City's synagogue, officials said in a statement.

As per CNN, on Friday, November 18, 2022, Officers from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) arrested Christopher Brown, 21, a native of Aquebogue, New York, and Matthew Mahrer, 22, a resident of Manhattan, as they were entering Penn Station in Manhattan, New York.

StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites Breaking - NYPD arrest Matthew Mahrer, 22 and Christopher Brown, 21 at Penn Station after the men made threats to New York Synagogues.



The men, one wearing a swastika armband, were in possession of firearm, 30 rounds of ammunition, and a hunting knife. Breaking - NYPD arrest Matthew Mahrer, 22 and Christopher Brown, 21 at Penn Station after the men made threats to New York Synagogues.The men, one wearing a swastika armband, were in possession of firearm, 30 rounds of ammunition, and a hunting knife. https://t.co/btDqiZ6vsD

Authorities said that the two suspects were arrested a day after they threatened to attack an unspecified synagogue in a series of tweets starting Thursday, November 17, 2022.

According to multiple reports, Christopher Brown, a “diagnosed schizophrenic,” who was found carrying weapons and a Nazi armband in his bag during the arrest, posted an alleged threat via Twitter on Thursday, saying:

"Gonna ask a Priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die."

Christopher Brown threatens to attack a New York synagogue on social media

Garfield but Anti-Fascist @AntifaGarfield CST @CST_UK @ADL CST researchers working with our U.S. partners @Official_SCN @TheCSSorg have prevented a potential terrorist threat to the Jewish community in New York by providing information leading to the arrests of two men and seizure of weapons yesterday timesofisrael.com/new-york-polic… CST researchers working with our U.S. partners @Official_SCN @ADL @TheCSSorg have prevented a potential terrorist threat to the Jewish community in New York by providing information leading to the arrests of two men and seizure of weapons yesterday timesofisrael.com/new-york-polic… Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer, two neo-Nazis from the NYC area have been arrested at Penn Station after allegedly planning an attack on NYCs Jewish community twitter.com/cst_uk/status/… Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer, two neo-Nazis from the NYC area have been arrested at Penn Station after allegedly planning an attack on NYCs Jewish community twitter.com/cst_uk/status/…

Officials said that the threats against the New York synagogue began appearing on the Twitter account of Christopher Brown on November 12, 2022.

The threats, which referenced making “big moves on Friday,” spurred multiple law enforcement agencies in the city. These included FBI agents from the Joint Terrorism Task Force and detectives from the NYPD’s intelligence bureau, to track down the duo before the situation escalated into a potential terrorist attack.

According to CNN, on Friday, November 19, 2022, a day after the initial threat surfaced on Christopher Brown's Twitter account, authorities were reportedly able to trace the threats to a computer at a veterinary clinic where one of the suspects worked. Authorities, who had zeroed in on the two suspects, then notified multiple law enforcement agencies.

The MTA found Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer at Penn Station after they were notified that the individuals may be traveling back and forth from Long Island to New York City or Pennsylvania.

Authorities added that before the suspects were arrested, they dropped off a backpack - which was later recovered - at a Manhattan home and contained a Glock semi-automatic firearm, a ghost gun with an extended 30-round magazine, and a laser sight. The suspects were handed over to the NYPD and FBI, the MTA said in a statement.

Commissioner Sewell @NYPDPC Today, we’re extremely grateful to NYPD investigators and our law enforcement partners who uncovered and stopped a threat to our Jewish community. This morning’s arrests in Penn Station and weapon seizures are proof of their vigilance & collaboration that keeps New Yorkers safe. Today, we’re extremely grateful to NYPD investigators and our law enforcement partners who uncovered and stopped a threat to our Jewish community. This morning’s arrests in Penn Station and weapon seizures are proof of their vigilance & collaboration that keeps New Yorkers safe. https://t.co/p7ptKPgBSj

In a statement, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell praised the law enforcement officers whose concerted efforts thwarted a potential attack.

“The FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau investigators, working with their law enforcement partners, uncovered a developing threat to the Jewish community on Friday and moved swiftly to gather information, identify those behind it, and operationally neutralize their ability to harm.”

In a statement via Twitter, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, while condemning the actions of the two individuals, said:

“The message is clear: anti-Semitism has no home in New York City. If you come here to perpetrate acts of hateful violence, you will be stopped by the finest police force in the world. Thank you to the NYPD for their quick work in bringing these bigots to justice.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also issued a statement following the arrests.

Christopher Brown, who was denied bail, was charged with making terroristic threats, criminal possession of a weapon, and other charges.

Matthew Mahrer, whose bail was set at $150,000 cash or $300,000 bond, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, CNN reported.

Poll : 0 votes