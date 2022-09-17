WATCH: Ring camera footage shows elderly couple being robbed at gunpoint inside Virginia home

On September 14, ring camera footage captured an elderly couple allegedly being robbed at gunpoint at a residence in Virginia.

Reportedly, two male suspects broke into a home in the 2600 block of Turnpike Road around 1:50 pm. According to police, the two suspects held the two elderly homeowners at gunpoint and ordered them to enter a linen closet.

Portsmouth police have arrested two suspects on a suspicion of the robbery at home in Virginia

Two suspects have been arrested by police after being captured on ring camera during a home invasion in Portsmouth that targeted senior citizens.

The accused have been identified by investigators as Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22. Both are sought after for armed robbery, using a weapon, kidnapping, and conspiring to commit a robbery.

Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said:

“I am actually pleased to report that we have secured warrants involved in that home invasion."

According to the police, Mitchell Boney Jr. frequently travels in an orange 2017 Dodge Charger with VA Tags UBS7788.

Investigators have identified the suspects as 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. #Portsmouth



The couple is seen being forced into the closet by the two suspects, who are wearing dark clothing in the footage.

Chief Jenkins said:

“I mean to be pushed into a closet against your will, or make you do anything. I think anyone would feel violated and helpless to defend themselves."

Police released a security video that showed the crime being committed inside the house in Virginia. One of the suspects is seen instructing the female resident to remain silent while placing a gun on her back.

He allegedly said:

“Get in the closet. I’m not [expletive] playing."

Shortly after, the victims rushed to enter the closet as the suspects, who were both carrying guns, began pacing the room. One of the victims was using a walker and had difficulty walking.

Later, the suspects began stealing goods from the house, including what seemed to be cell phones, after the owners were in the closet. One of the suspects then appeared on camera moments later carrying the safe.

Chief Jenkins said:

“When the home invasions occur, they are generally known offenders to the victim, so we don’t have people wandering around kicking in people’s doors. We don’t know who gave them the information…I do not know at this time how that information was put out.”

However, it was confirmed by the Virginia police that the senior citizens were not harmed. They have also asked to contact the authorities for further information related to the robbery at their home in Virginia.

