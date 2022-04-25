Portsmouth vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Looking to end their four-game winless run and secure promotion to the EFL Championship, Wigan Athletic visit Fratton Park to face Portsmouth on Tuesday.

The hosts, on the other hand, head into the game unbeaten in four consecutive outings and will look to keep this fine run going.

Portsmouth returned to winning ways in style as they saw off Gillingham 3-1 on home turf last Saturday.

This followed a 1-1 draw at Morecambe on April 18 which saw their two-match winning streak come to an end.

With 70 points from 44 games, Portsmouth are currently ninth in the EFL League One table, level on points with 10th-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Wigan continue to struggle at the tail end of the season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Plymouth Argyle last time out.

The visitors currently lead the way in the league table, but they have failed to win any of their last four outings, claiming three points from a possible 12.

However, victory on Tuesday will see Wigan seal automatic promotion to the Championship and edge closer to the league title as they boast a three-point lead over second-placed Rotherham United.

Portsmouth vs Wigan Athletic Head-To-Head

Portsmouth boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides. Wigan Athletic have picked up seven wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Portsmouth Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Wigan Athletic Form Guide: D-D-L-D-W

Portsmouth vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Portsmouth

Portsmouth will take to the pitch without Kieron Freeman, Jayden Reid and Reeco Hackett, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Kieron Freeman, Jayden Reid, Reeco Hackett

Suspended: None

Wigan Athletic

The league leaders remain without James McClean, Curtis Tilt and Charlie Wyke, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: James McClean, Curtis Tilt, Charlie Wyke

Suspended: None

Portsmouth vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Gavin Bazunu; Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie; Marcus Harness, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson; Michael Jacobs, Ronan Curtis, George Hirst

Wigan Athletic (3-4-3): Ben Amos; Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough, Kelland Watts; Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Cousins, Tom Naylor, Gavin Massey; Max Power, Gwion Edwards, Callum Lang

Portsmouth vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

While Wigan will be desperate to arrest their slump in form, they face the stern test of taking on a Portsmouth side who have been superb at home in recent weeks, claiming seven wins and two draws from their last nine games on home turf. We predict a thrilling contest with Wigan doing just enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Edited by Peter P