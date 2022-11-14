What happened to Rachel Castillo? Ex-husband named the primary suspect as the missing mom-of-two is found dead

Rachel Castillo, a California woman who went missing last week, was found dead, authorities said in a statement.

On Sunday, November 13, the Simi Valley Police Department arrested Rachel Castillo's ex-husband after her remains were discovered in Los Angeles County’s Antelope Valley. Police said that Castillo's ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne, was being considered the primary suspect in the case.

On Thursday, November 10, the 25-year-old mother-of-two was reported missing from her home in Simi Valley, California. According to the police, the victim was living with her sister at the time of the disappearance.

Authorities arrested Castillo's ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, on Sunday afternoon at his parents' home in Victorville. Simi Valley police said that they are presently withholding information as the case is still under investigation.

Rachel Castillo was last seen on the morning of her disappearance

Rachel Castillo was last seen on Thursday, November 10, at around 9.30 am, when she dropped off her two sons, ages 2 and 5, at her parents' home, located a few miles away from her sister's residence.

Rachel was reported missing later that day by her sister, Emily Castillo, who had arrived home and found that the residence showed signs of struggle. As per authorities, Emily told officers that her sister was missing under "suspicious circumstances," as the victim's personal belongings were still at home.

Shortly after she was reported missing, authorities issued a statement seeking information about the victim’s whereabouts after they found a significant amount of blood at the scene. The statement read:

"On the evening of November 10, 2022, the Simi Valley Police Department responded to the home of Rachel Castillo for a call of suspicious circumstances. Upon further investigation, a significant amount of blood was located in her home. Rachel’s whereabouts are unknown."

The statement further read:

"Given the circumstances, it is believed Rachel is at risk. If you have any information regarding Rachel's whereabouts, please contact the Simi Valley Police Department (805) 583-6950."

Shortly after the victim’s disappearance, Emily told the local station that she had found blood after she returned home on Thursday night.

Describing the harrowing scene, Emily said:

"As soon as I saw the blood, that's when I realized something wasn't right. So I called my mom to let her know to come over and then I immediately called 911."

Emily, while recounting the story to the local station, added that she swept the house hoping to find her sister, including “her bathroom, under her bed, her closet, my closet, the laundry room, my bathroom, and my bedroom.”

Rachel’s mother, Robyn Castillo, spoke to CNN a day before the victim's body was discovered. Robyn, who described her daughter as a great mother, daughter, and sister, said that Castillo was studying to become a marriage and family therapist.

