Kasey DeBat GoFundMe raises more than $17,000 as missing Livonia mom is found dead

Kasey DeBat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two who has been missing since Monday night, has been found dead, according to Livonia Police. They alleged that Kasey had died of an apparent suicide in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County on Wednesday, September 7.

The AWARE Foundation @aware_the ***UPDATE*** We just received this heartbreaking update on Kasey Debat. The following statement has been released by the Livonia Police Department. We will keep Kasey's friends and family in our thoughts and prayers. ***UPDATE*** We just received this heartbreaking update on Kasey Debat. The following statement has been released by the Livonia Police Department. We will keep Kasey's friends and family in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/0EpSwZbRyi

Police said in a release:

"Unfortunately, it appears at this time that she is the victim of an apparent suicide."

Kasey DeBat's family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser for the funeral expenses of her unexpected death

According to her family's statement, Kasey DeBat was a victim of anxiety and depression but never attempted to leave her home ever before. On September 5, she left her house in a white Ford Flex around 7:00 pm. She was later listed as missing when she didn't come back home and did not return any calls from her family.

Reportedly, her family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to meet her funeral expenses.

Tiffany Sanchez revealed in a video update that she hadn't seen her sister Kasey DeBat, 36, since the Labor Day holiday. She appeared to be in perfect health and was being her "normal happy self." She said:

"Everyone who saw her over the weekend saw her normal joy. Nothing was wrong with her...that makes this an impossible nightmare. It’s still something that we can’t absolutely wrap our head around. There are so many questions and I'm not sure we'll ever get the answers to them."

Tiffany Sanchez previously admitted to being "terrified", in a conversation with Mike Campbell of the WWJ because Kasey would never abandon her young girls. She referred to her sister's death as an "impossible nightmare."

Based on sources, DeBat was married with two young girls and ran a photography company.

According to a family friend, David Lawrence, who also claimed that Kasey had suffered from anxiety issues, recently switched her medication. However, he alleged that when he spoke to her before she went missing, she "seemed well" and in "excellent spirits." He poured out his love for her, saying:

"Absolutely Gutted. Broken. I love you Kasey DeBat Miguel De. You guys are our world. Love you with everything I have!"

Another family member, Patty Ann, was also shattered by this news and penned a note on Facebook after Kasey's demise. The note read:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I so regret to inform you of the passing of my sweet cousin, Kasey DeBat . I don't have much information at this time but want to thank the thousands of online people who took the time and energy to pass on our information and who prayed for her. Please lift us all up in prayer as we deal with this devastating news."

So far, Kasey DeBat's husband and daughters have managed to collect more than $17,000, as of September 10.

