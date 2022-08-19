Who was Eison Chai aka Ai Cheng? Malaysian singer found dead after falling off building

Popular Malaysian singer Eison Chai recently passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the age of 40. According to Taiwanese media, Eison Chai was suffering from depression, a few days before his death. Chai's wife had tried unsuccessfully to counsel him the night before.

Chai, according to police, fell from the Luzhou MRT station building in New Taipei City. Although no suicide note was discovered, Chai wrote in a deleted social media post:

"Love is the most difficult subject in the world, but also the easiest. Love her and you will have eternity!"

Phoenix Arts, Chai's representative agency, is in charge of his funeral arrangements. Eison's manager has asked that everyone respect the family's privacy. Chai's family has applied for visas to enter Taiwan and will arrive before his funeral.

Eison Chai's Journey and Struggles

Since Chai does not have a Wikipedia page, much is not known about his date of birth, career, educational background, parents and more. What we do know is that Chai rose to prominence after winning the second season of Taiwan's Super Idol.

Prior to that, in 2004, he released an album titled Mr. I. He did, however, have to deal with a number of issues throughout his life.

Eison Chai gained recognition for his appearance on Taiwan's Super Idol (Image via eisonchai/Instagram)

Chai has reportedly been dealing with mental health issues for the last 5-6 years, which has left him depressed and moody. A representative from his management agency confirmed the same.

Eison reportedly lost around NT$5 million during the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of a failed restaurant venture in Ximending. Following the loss, his blood pressure and heart rate skyrocketed to 180 and 120, respectively, prompting him to inform his wife, actress Hitomi Wang, that he might not survive.

Eison Chai and Hitomi Wang married in 2020 and recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. Hitomi Wang is also well-known for her supporting roles in television shows such as Golden City, Great Times, The Way to Happiness, and others.

The night before that fateful day, Chai's wife also tried to counsel him. When Hitomi had to leave for work in the morning, she asked two of her church friends to stay with her husband to prevent things from getting worse.

When Hitomi's friends arrived, Chai locked himself in a room, and different accounts of what happened next emerged. According to Zaobao, Hitomi's friends pursued Eison while he was hiding in his room. According to other sources, the duo realised something was wrong when they heard wailing sirens.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal