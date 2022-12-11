ID's Evil Lives Here: Where is Jack Owen Spillman now?

Evil Lives Here's upcoming episode on ID will recount the horrific killings committed by Jack Owen Spillman aka 'The Werewolf Butcher.' Spillman was taken into custody after the disemboweled corpses of a mother and her teenage daughter were discovered inside their own home in a grisly crime scene. Sources stated that he also admitted to a third slaying.

The episode, titled The Werewolf Butcher, will re-air on the channel this Sunday, December 11, at 6:00 pm ET. Its synopsis reads as:

"Jack Roy Spillman starts collecting wolf memorabilia, and his sisters think it's an odd hobby; when they learn of horrific things he's done, they realize some people may have been right when they called him more animal than human."

Spillman was arrested in 1995 after evidence gathered during the investigation into the killings of Rita Huffman and her 15-year-old daughter Amanda in East Wenatchee led authorities directly to him. He eventually pleaded guilty to three charges of aggravated murder, including the r*pe and killing of another girl in 1994, under the danger of facing the death penalty. The perpetrator was given a life term in prison in 1996.

Sources state that Jack Owen Spillman is currently serving time at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, Washington.

Trigger warning: The following article contains sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised.

Jack Owen Spillman aka 'The Werewolf Butcher' committed the brutal killings of Rita Huffman and her teenage daughter

Jack Owen Spillman was convicted for the killings of two female victims inside their East Wenatchee, Washington, home. In April 1995, 48-year-old divorced mother Rita Huffman and her 15-year-old daughter Amanda were found brutally murdered and their bodies disemboweled. Both victims were positioned in a s*xually inappropriate manner.

An autopsy revealed that Amanda was bludgeoned and stabbed multiple times prior to being s*xually assaulted. The murderer had jammed a baseball bat firmly into her v*gina and also had defensive wounds on her body. Rita was stabbed 31 times and her br*asts were removed from her body. Using Rita's broken watch, authorities determined that the ghastly attack happened sometime at night around 11:30 pm.

Police began to suspect Spillman after learning that he was looked into by a police officer for some suspicious activity in a parking lot (not far away from the crime scene) shortly after the killings. The cops discovered a bloodied knife while checking the hall's grounds, and the blood on it matched that of one of the victims. A witness claimed to have seen the accused's vehicle close to the crime scene at the time of the murders.

Another witness, a woman who shared Spillman's apartment, stated that he went out for a drive at approximately 11 pm on the night of the killings but did not return to the apartment until around 2 a.m. the next morning.

Investigators started looking into Jack Owen Spillman's past after he was arrested in connection with the killings of Rita and Amanda Huffman. The perpetrator, a native of Spokane, had an extensive criminal background, and was even questioned following the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl. Although Spillman was a suspect, the authorities lacked adequate evidence to charge him with the murders.

Where is Jack Owen Spillman now?

In 1993, Spillman and a friend were arrested for allegedly r*ping a woman who had accepted their offer for a ride home after meeting at a pub in the city. Later, the victim informed cops that Spillman held her down while his friend s*xually assaulted her. Sources state that the woman managed to escape before Spillman could r*pe her.

In a trial scheduled to begin in August 1996, the prosecution in the case had intended to request the death penalty. However, Spillman pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty. Unexpectedly, he also admitted to killing 9-year-old Penny Davis in 1994. It is alleged that Spillman once confessed to a prisoner that he intended to become "the world's greatest serial killer."

In April 1996, Jack Owen Spillman was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the first-degree aggravated murder of Rita Huffman, 70 years for the murder of her daughter Amanda, and 45-and-a-half years for the killing of Penny Davis. He remains behind bars at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, Washington.

ID's Evil Lives Here airs this Sunday, December 11, at 6:00 pm ET.

