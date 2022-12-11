A divorced 48-year-old mother from East Wenatchee, WA, Rita Huffman, and her teenage daughter were found brutally murdered inside their home in April 1995.

Trigger warning: The following article contains sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised.

Both of them were r*ped and their bodies were disemboweled and mutilated in a disturbingly gruesome manner. Their bodies were discovered by Rita's other daughter, who went to check on them after failing to get in touch with them.

Spokane native Jack Owen Spillman, dubbed the Werewolf Butcher, was arrested in connection to the murders after a witness claimed to have seen his black pick-up truck near the area around the time the crime was committed.

ID's Evil Lives Here previously revisited the case in a 2020 episode titled The Werewolf Butcher. The episode is scheduled to re-air on the channel on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:00 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"Jack Roy Spillman starts collecting wolf memorabilia, and his sisters think it's an odd hobby; when they learn of horrific things he's done, they realize some people may have been right when they called him more animal than human."

Rita Huffman and her daughter Amanda were murdered and mutilated inside their East Wenatchee home

Rita Huffman was a 48-year-old divorcee and saleswoman who shared a rural single-family home with her 15-year-old daughter, Amanda, who attended high school and played softball. The perpetrator had been following the family secretly for months with the intention of murdering and disemboweling them. The crime occurred in a remote area in East Wenatchee.

Both victims were killed and dismembered inside their home after the killer allegedly used an unlocked back sliding door to enter the house. Amanda Huffman's body was discovered on the master bed in the bedroom, while Rita Huffman's body was on the sofa in the family room. Both the victims were brutally disemboweled.

The left side of Amanda's skull was severely crushed by a blunt object. She was lying supine on her mother's bed, naked and mutilated, with a baseball bat jammed into her vaginal canal. Next to the daughter's body was a dresser and a headboard with the mother's breasts placed on them.

Huffman was stabbed multiple times in the upper torso and sustained severe wounds. Her internal organs were partially exposed after she was eviscerated from the vaginal region to the mid-chest area.

Rita Huffman died of extensive internal and external bleeding caused by at least 31 stab wounds to her back, neck, arms, chest, and left leg. Meanwhile, Amanda sustained major left brain injuries and had 16 penetrating anterior neck knife wounds, which resulted in her immediate death.

Two weeks after the killings, Spillman was arrested when a witness came forward with information that placed him at the victims' home at the time of the crime. They also found the murder weapon. Additionally, Spillman's hair and other fibers were recovered from the murder scene. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 116 years plus life in prison without parole.

Tune in to Evil Lives Here on ID this Sunday, December 11, to learn more about the 1995 murder of Rita Huffman and her 15-year-old daughter.

