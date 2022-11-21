ID's Evil Lives Here: Who is Robert Walden?

Among other fascinating criminal instances, Evil Lives Here's tenth season has covered the story of Robert Walden, an American murderer, serial rapist, and suspected serial killer, who left a string of victims all across Tucson, Arizona, making him one of the most infamous figures from the area. He was active from 1989 to 1991, when he was apprehended after investigators linked all the cases back to Walden.

Described by an investigating detective as "the worst criminal ever," Robert Walden was hardly the most ordinary killer. Using the cover of a pest-control agent, Robert gained easy access to most apartment buildings in Arizona, where he committed his crimes. He was eventually convicted of raping four women and murdering two more. The real count could be higher. Read on for more details about Robert Walden.

Who is Robert Walden, and what did he do?

Arizona Daily Star @TucsonStar The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of claims by Robert Lee Walden Jr. that he was denied a fair trial. tucson.com/news/state-and… The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of claims by Robert Lee Walden Jr. that he was denied a fair trial. tucson.com/news/state-and…

Robert Walden is a name familiar to most veteran true-crime fans. Born on November 15, 1966, in Chicago, Illinois, he was from a big, fairly respectable family with three siblings. Unlike some criminals, he went to college. In fact, Walden allegedly later revealed that his parents had cared about his education and that he had supposedly been offered a baseball scholarship as well. Robert was also part of the student council and studied German.

There have been reports of sexual abuse in his youth, and Robert has claimed that he was also sexually abused in his teenage years, but there is no proof of this. Walden joined the United States Air Force in 1985 after his college graduation but was discharged soon for heavy drinking and improper work.

He later moved to Tucson, Arizona, where he met a 16-year-old single mother, Catherine "Cathy" Mills. They eventually got married and settled down. Till this point, Robert's life seemed as ordinary as any other citizen's. However, he allegedly started beating and abusing his wife soon after the wedding. But it was not until 1989 that something truly unusual happened.

In 1989, Robert Walden was charged with attacking two women in separate incidents. He was placed in a boot camp at the Florence State Prison. The man was also put on intensive probation by Justice John Kelly. In the same year, he got a job as an exterminator for the Arizona Chemical Service Company, giving him the freedom to drive around the town freely. It was during this time that the state of Arizona recorded a series of rape cases.

Death Row Watcher @DeathRowWatcher James Worley (Ohio)

Gary DuBose Terry (S.C.)

James Osgood (Ala.)

Michael Belcher (Ala.)

William Greg Thomas (Fla.)

Michael Rimmer (Tenn.)

Robert Lee Walden (Ariz.)

Jeffrey Glenn Hutchinson (Fla.)

Irving Alexander Ramirez (Calif.)

Tyrone Cade (Texas)

... James Worley (Ohio)Gary DuBose Terry (S.C.)James Osgood (Ala.)Michael Belcher (Ala.)William Greg Thomas (Fla.)Michael Rimmer (Tenn.)Robert Lee Walden (Ariz.)Jeffrey Glenn Hutchinson (Fla.)Irving Alexander Ramirez (Calif.)Tyrone Cade (Texas)...

The only thing that connected these cases was the fact that almost all the sex crimes — as well as later murders — took place in apartment buildings. By 1990, Robert Walden had begun killing his victims.

In 1991, the police found fingerprint evidence that linked all the cases to a single suspect. After releasing a composite sketch, they received hundreds of tips, leading to the arrest of Robert Walden.

Two surviving victims identified Robert from a lineup. In July 1992, Robert was convicted of first-degree murder and multiple counts of sexual assault; there were many other charges against the potential serial killer. He was eventually sentenced to death. According to prison records, he remains incarcerated at ASP Florence in Pinal County, Arizona.

Poll : 0 votes