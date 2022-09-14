Married to Murder: 5 things to know about Susan and Dennis Goins' murder case

Susan and Dennis Goins, a newly married couple residing in Oregon, were brutally murdered by the latter's brother, Gary Goins, in their home back in October 2011.

One of Susan Goins' colleagues called authorities to report that she wasn't coming to work, which led them to the couple's house where they discovered the bodies- Susan's in the driveway and Dennis' inside the house.

In 2015, Gary Goins was convicted in the double homicide case at the age of 62. He allegedly gunned down his brother and sister-in-law after making repeated threats because they cut him off financially. He was convicted of murder and theft in connection with the killings. Gary received a life sentence without the chance of parole.

On Thursday, Married to Murder will revisit the murder case of former Silicon Valley executive Dennis Goins and his wife Susan. The episode will air on September 15, 2022, at 10 pm ET on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis reads:

"Newlyweds Susan and Dennis Goins live out their honeymoon phase in a beautiful home in Oregon; someone sinister waits in the shadows for just the right time to disrupt their idyllic existence forever."

Let's discuss five facts about Susan and Dennis Goins' murder case ahead of the episode premiere.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

Five keys facts about Susan and Dennis Goins' double homicide case

1) The brother allegedly threatened to "assassinate" Dennis Goins and his wife

According to reports, Gary Goins repeatedly threatened to "assassinate" his brother and sister-in-law over monetary issues, according to a number of witnesses who testified to the investigators. At the time of the killings, the couple, who lived in a house near Grants Pass, Oregon, was aware that Gary was in the area and requesting money from them.

2) Dennis' friends and family claimed Gary frequently asked him for money

Dennis Goins' former co-worker, Rick Beach, also stated that Gary often threatened him over finances throughout the time that they were acquainted with each other. Beach said that Dennis gave his brother money very frequently upon his request. Moreover, Dennis' daughter alleged that her uncle had threatened her father in 2008 over not getting an inheritance after their father passed on.

3) The trial lasted for about a month

Gary Goins was sentenced after a murder trial that lasted a month. In 2011, he was held responsible for the double homicide case of his sister-in-law Susan Goins and brother Dennis. Additionally, the convicted murderer has also forfeited his right to file an appeal.

District Attorney Lisa Turner claimed that although the verdict was favorable to the state, she had hoped for the death penalty. Although the option was omitted from the agreement, the possibility of capital punishment might have made the trial linger for years. Turner claimed she was relieved the Goins' murder trial was done and dealt with after spending approximately a month in court.

Turner reportedly said:

"This was a very long case for everybody. Knowing he will never get out of prison, the family was fine with that, thus the State was fine with that. I think justice was served."

4) Gary was convicted of murder and theft in Susan and Dennis Goins' case

Gary Goins was found guilty on four charges of aggravated murder and one count of first-degree theft in the double homicide case of his brother, Dennis, and his 53-year-old wife Susan. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sources stated that court documents mentioned his previous threats to the couple, in which he said:

"I will learn your routines and then assassinate you and Susan."

5) The victims' families addressed the murderer in court

During the sentencing in court, Susan's brother made an emotional speech to her killer, Gary Goins, while the mother and two of Susan's children listened via a phone conference. The victims' families expressed their sorrow for the deaths of Susan and Dennis Goins, however, they also voiced their relief at the thought of being able to move on now that the perpetrator was found guilty of his crimes.

Tune in to Married to Murder on ID this Thursday, September 15, 2022, to learn more about the case.

