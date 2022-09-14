Married to Murder: Who killed retired Silicon Valley exec Dennis Goins and wife Susan and why?

ID's Married to Murder is scheduled to revisit the 2011 "ambush killings" of retired Silicon Valley executive Dennis Goins and his wife Susan, who were shot dead in their Oregon home. The episode will air on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 10:00 pm ET.

Here's what the official synopsis for the upcoming episode states:

"Newlyweds Susan and Dennis Goins live out their honeymoon phase in a beautiful home in Oregon; someone sinister waits in the shadows for just the right time to disrupt their idyllic existence forever."

Sources state that Dennis' brother, Gary Goins, then 62, was later found guilty in the murder case. According to the prosecution, he killed his brother and sister-in-law when they cut him off financially. It was also disclosed that he threatened the newlyweds on multiple occasions for money.

Gary was found guilty on four charges of aggravated murder and one count of first-degree theft in the deaths and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dennis Goins' brother allegedly threatened him and his wife on multiple occasions for money

Sources state that numerous witnesses told authorities that Gary Goins threatened to "assassinate" his brother and sister-in-law multiple times over financial matters. The couple, who resided in a Grants Pass, Oregon home, knew that Gary was in town and asking them for money at the time of the murders.

Dennis and Susan were married for about 18 months.

Officers found Susan's body in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the head while Dennis' body was discovered inside the house and it was reported that he also died of a bullet to the head.

Rick Beach, Dennis Goins' former colleague, claimed that he had known Goins for over 20 years and in 2000, the two "hit it pretty good" while working for a company called Redback Networks. He asserted that in all those years he had known the man, Gary Goins had threatened him for money multiple times. Dennis, according to Beach, gave Gary money quite often.

According to Mercury News, Rick Beach said:

"He would always threaten Dennis. He thought he deserved more."

Beach claimed that Susan and Dennis Goins were both well connected to the Bay Area. Dennis Goins worked with several high-tech companies. The pair had previously resided in the Almaden Valley before relocating to Oregon. Dennis Goins has a grown-up daughter from his former marriage while Susan was the mother of three kids from a former marriage as well.

Dennis Goins' daughter reported to the police that her uncle had threatened her father in 2008 over not receiving an inheritance when their father passed away.

District Attorney Lisa Turner believes "justice was served" in the murder case

In May 2015, about four years after the murder of Dennis Goins and his wife of 18 months Susan Goins, his brother Gary was convicted of shooting and killing the couple in their Oregon home.

Josephine County District Attorney Lisa Turner, who spent a month during the courtroom trial, reportedly stated:

"This was a very long case for everybody. He will spend the entirety of his life in prison without the possibility of parole."

Turner claimed that she was looking forward to a death sentence for Gary Goins, which would have dragged the case for years. She added:

"Allowing the jury to decide and coming back, would have allowed him the chance to appeal everything. Knowing he will never get out of prison, the family was fine with that, thus the State was fine with that."

Lastly, Lisa Turner said:

"I think justice was served."

Watch Married to Murder on Investigation Discovery this Thursday, September 15, 2022.

