Anna Jones murder: University of West Georgia professor Richard Sigman charged for killing freshman 

In the early hours of Saturday, July 30, 18-year-old freshman Anna Jones was allegedly murdered in an off-campus incident by a professor at the University of West Georgia.

The university is mourning the loss of the student, and the offender, Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with her death. According to Carrollton PD, Sigman has been detained and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and owning a firearm while committing a felony. As per official reports, Anna Jones was killed in the parking lot of a restaurant where the former professor had been involved in a heated argument.

School president Dr Brendan Kelly said in a statement,

“The University of West Georgia has learned of the loss of one of its students, Anna Jones, who passed away following an off-campus incident earlier today."

An in-depth look into the Anna Jones murder case

According to reports revealed by Carrollton Police, Richard Sigman got into a verbal altercation with another man in the parking lot of an Italian restaurant around midnight. The accused allegedly threatened to pull a pistol on him in between the argument.

Carrollton PD wrote on a Facebook post,

"The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim. Friends immediately drove her to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased."

The security guard was notified by the man of Sigman's threats. When the guard saw Sigman carrying a firearm, he purportedly requested the man to escape. However, Sigman turned around and started firing into a car that was parked in a lot next to Adamson Square, a popular nightlife area in Carrollton.

Anna Jones was allegedly struck during this time, and it's unknown whether she was the intended target. Police claimed her friends took her to the hospital, where she was later confirmed dead.

Anna Jones' family and friends expressed their grief over her loss

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized for Jones to meet her funeral expenses. In the fundraiser, Jones was described as a beautiful person with an infectious smile. It also reads,

“This was a devastating and senseless crime that left a lot of hearts broken, a community mourning, and a family grieving.”

Her family members and friends also took to social media to express their astonishment and loss. One of her former teachers, Stephanie Hodges, reported that Anna possessed a natural talent for teaching children and was looking forward to her career in the same profession.

A family friend, Tyler Jones, also took to social media to express how the sudden demise of Anna has left him heartbroken. Tyler described that he is still at a loss for words and is grateful for the love and support the family has received during such a trying time.

The school president, Dr. Brendan Kelly, further reiterated in a statement that,

"UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation. On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna's family and many friends."

According to sources, the family is not yet prepared to discuss Jones' passing or speak to the media about the same.

