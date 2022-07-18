What happened at Knott’s Berry Farm? Theme Park trends on Twitter after altercation between teenagers leads to early closing

Knott’s Berry Farm closed early on Saturday night as Buena Park police responded to multiple fights at the venue. Security was also increased at the scene in response to the altercations between the teenagers. Because of this, the park closed three hours early.

While some of the fights were also caught on camera, others ran for safety as they saw fights erupting.

#Buenapark So many fights today at Knott's Berry Farm here's one of this guy fight security #KnottsBerryFarm

The park immediately called the police to intervene and also shared the guest information with the Buena Park Police Department. Speaking about the incident on social media, they tweeted and issued a notice saying:

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority. The decision was made to close the park three hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.”

Netizens reacted to Knott’s Berry Farm fighting incident

The series of altercations and the early closing of the park on July 16 got some attention from netizens too. Social media is flooded with people’s comments, where they are talking about the incident at Knott’s Berry Farms.

Just got back from Knotts Berry Farm

man y'all ruin everything now knotts berry farm gotta be ruined

Me training before I take my kids to Knotts Berry Farm again

Another user spoke about the incident and said:

“These kids at knotts berry farm really jumped an old man who’s like 70 years old just for doing his job. He’s a security guard ! And he got jumped for trying to stop a fight?! This is ridiculous! This is really someone’s grandpa! Someone’s dad.”

"These kids at knotts berry farm really jumped an old man who's like 70 years old just for doing his job. He's a security guard ! And he got jumped for trying to stop a fight?! This is ridiculous! This is really someone's grandpa! Someone's dad."

Shocked by the incident, another Tweet said:

“I don’t understand why teenagers are having fights in knotts berry farm. it’s a family amusement park not your high school cafeteria.”

"I don't understand why teenagers are having fights in knotts berry farm. it's a family amusement park not your high school cafeteria."

knotts berry farm ain't the same no more man 💔

While the usual closing hours of the park are 11 PM, the park closed early around 7:30 on Saturday due to the incident. However, it was open at the usual time the next day. A visitor who was at the park on Saturday amidst the fights described the scene as a stampede of park-goers who were restlessly trying to get out of the park.

The authorities also issued an advisory saying:

“We’re currently working an incident at Knott’s Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park. A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting.”

At the same time, several people are also being questioned by the police, including the victims who suffered a few injuries, as well as others who made the phone calls to 911. However, no arrests have been made yet. While two of the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, the nature of their injuries are not known as of now.

Knott’s Berry Farm is the oldest theme park in California, with just 10 minutes away from Disneyland. The park comprises of a theme park and a water park with over a thousand visitors every day, making it one of the most visited theme parks in North America.

