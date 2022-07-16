"Most American sentence I can think of": Netizens go berserk as Lizzo crashes live peloton class

Singer-rapper Lizzo released her new album Special on July 15 and the very same day, she surprised fans by crashing a live Peloton class in New York City.

Lizzo made an appearance in a class led by instructors Jess Sims and Robin Arzon at Peloton's New York Studio on Friday. Those lucky enough to be attending the class were stunned the singer entered the class to the tune of her own song Good as Hell.

Needless to say, the rapper's surprise appearance had her fans swooning and rushing to Twitter to share their thoughts. While some said that the singer's surprise was the reason behind the app-wide outage of the Peloton app, others were sad to have missed the class that the Jerome crooner was a part of.

One user also commented that Lizzo crashing the Peloton class is the "most American sentence I can think of.”

Bob Mack @BMack_9 Lizzo crashing Peloton is the most American sentence I can think of. Lizzo crashing Peloton is the most American sentence I can think of.

Fans suspect Lizzo's appearance at live Peloton class caused an appwide outage

Fans suspect that Lizzo's entry on Peloton on Friday might have caused an app-wide outage (image via Getty images/Arturo Holmes)

While her entry was met with a lot of excitement and cheers, the Juice singer was seen blushing uncontrollably as the crown went berserk upon seeing her. She then went on to sing some of her old and new hits as backup singers joined her to set the mood.

Fans, meanwhile, couldn't control their excitement at seeing the singer and flooded Twitter with their delight at seeing the singer.

As soon as people heard that Lizzo had joined the Peloton class, several fans tried to long in to the live-remote class but were unable to connect. It is believed that it was due to this that the app crashed temporarily and once again, fans took to Twitter to talk about this.

Later, in a video, Arzon was seen joking with Sims and the Bloodline singer, saying, "Sorry baby, we broke the internet!"

Peloton @onepeloton



we will let you know as soon as we're back and the class is on demand



for updates: we're sorry, baby, we broke the internet (with @lizzo we will let you know as soon as we're back and the class is on demandfor updates: status.onepeloton.com we're sorry, baby, we broke the internet (with @lizzo)we will let you know as soon as we're back and the class is on demandfor updates: status.onepeloton.com https://t.co/PUCt7DPVUa

One fan said that the app's crash was symbolic of the "collective strength of women," who no longer conform to the conventional idea of fitness. Meanwhile, others expressed their love for the singer, stating that they wish they were present during the live class the singer attended.

Free2BeKDG @kathydsgupta #Peloton So many people logged in for a @lizzo ride on Peloton that the whole platform crashed. This is the collective strength of women who no longer have time for conventional ideas of fitness and beauty. It’s officially thick thirty! #LizzoSpecial So many people logged in for a @lizzo ride on Peloton that the whole platform crashed. This is the collective strength of women who no longer have time for conventional ideas of fitness and beauty. It’s officially thick thirty! #LizzoSpecial #Peloton

Heather Starr @HeatherLStarr @onepeloton @lizzo I will be taking this same ride every day for the rest of my life. @onepeloton @lizzo I will be taking this same ride every day for the rest of my life.

April Alexander @MrsAlexanderJWE @JWEKaty Before and after my Peloton Concert 🤣 Lizzo was live in the building this morning and she had me dancing the entire time! What better way to exercise🏋🏽‍♂️ #JWESummer Before and after my Peloton Concert 🤣 Lizzo was live in the building this morning and she had me dancing the entire time! What better way to exercise🏋🏽‍♂️ #JWESummer @JWEKaty https://t.co/sKcVjsuhsD

Brett 💎 🎀 @Brett_The_Girl So my #Peloton tread is just not working because Lizzo was too powerful? Am I understanding that correctly? So my #Peloton tread is just not working because Lizzo was too powerful? Am I understanding that correctly?

Jennifer @jcal0129 twitter.com/downdetector/s… Downdetector @downdetector User reports indicate Peloton is having problems since 12:09 PM EDT. downdetector.com/status/peloton/ RT if you're also having problems #Pelotondown User reports indicate Peloton is having problems since 12:09 PM EDT. downdetector.com/status/peloton/ RT if you're also having problems #Pelotondown Lizzo crashed Peloton. Honestly, we don’t deserve her anyways. But I’m so sad Lizzo crashed Peloton. Honestly, we don’t deserve her anyways. But I’m so sad 😭 twitter.com/downdetector/s…

Peloton's official Twitter account posted a tweet apologizing for the outage, stating that they can't wait to take the Truth Hurts singer's class. Additionally, people who were present at the live ride took to Twitter to share their experience

Peloton @onepeloton



for realtime updates, check: we're so sorry we’re down right now. i know, i can’t wait to take the Lizzo classes, either.for realtime updates, check: status.onepeloton.com we're so sorry we’re down right now. i know, i can’t wait to take the Lizzo classes, either.for realtime updates, check: status.onepeloton.com

Yaa Yaa @yaayaawrites #Peloton LOVED everything about the Lizzo Two for One ride w/ Jess & Robyn. My intention was to take it for fun and chill, but I’m sweating, out of breath & I hit numbers that I didn’t even think was possible! The music, sisterhood btwn Jess & Robyn, vibes AND LIZZO were LOVED everything about the Lizzo Two for One ride w/ Jess & Robyn. My intention was to take it for fun and chill, but I’m sweating, out of breath & I hit numbers that I didn’t even think was possible! The music, sisterhood btwn Jess & Robyn, vibes AND LIZZO were 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Peloton

Kyshira S. Moffett, MBA @KyshiraM 🏽 We broke the #Peloton servers with this @Lizzo ride! That wasn’t a spin class that was a concert! It was Lizzo singing on the bike while we’re at 45 resistance and her dancers coming out We broke the #Peloton servers with this @Lizzo ride! That wasn’t a spin class that was a concert! It was Lizzo singing on the bike while we’re at 45 resistance and her dancers coming out 🙌🏽 https://t.co/vMdKJyHn1V

Lizzo releases Special: Standout songs from the new album explored

Though she just released her new album, the singer is already making waves in the music industry with the release of her songs. The songs About Damn Time and Grrrls became instant hits with the people before the album was even launched.

The 34-year-old singer released her 4th album, Special, on July 15, three years after her 2019 Grammy-winning release, Cuz I Love You. The new album features high-energy bangers that are a hit with fans across the world.

In an interview, she said that she wrote nearly 175 to 200 songs, of which only 12 made it into the album.

The first single, About Damn Time, took over TikTok and Instagram reels and proved to be a worthy frontliner to the album. The other songs that stand out and make the album enjoyable are Grrrls and Everybody's Gay, both of which are up-beat dance numbers with fast paced-drums and horns.

The singer sure seems to have a lot going on for her. Her TV series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime video earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Competition category.

