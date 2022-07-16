"Most American sentence I can think of": Netizens go berserk as Lizzo crashes live peloton class

Singer-rapper Lizzo released her new album Special on July 15 and the very same day, she surprised fans by crashing a live Peloton class in New York City.
Lizzo made an appearance in a class led by instructors Jess Sims and Robin Arzon at Peloton's New York Studio on Friday. Those lucky enough to be attending the class were stunned the singer entered the class to the tune of her own song Good as Hell.
Needless to say, the rapper's surprise appearance had her fans swooning and rushing to Twitter to share their thoughts. While some said that the singer's surprise was the reason behind the app-wide outage of the Peloton app, others were sad to have missed the class that the Jerome crooner was a part of.
One user also commented that Lizzo crashing the Peloton class is the "most American sentence I can think of.”
Fans suspect Lizzo's appearance at live Peloton class caused an appwide outage
While her entry was met with a lot of excitement and cheers, the Juice singer was seen blushing uncontrollably as the crown went berserk upon seeing her. She then went on to sing some of her old and new hits as backup singers joined her to set the mood.
Fans, meanwhile, couldn't control their excitement at seeing the singer and flooded Twitter with their delight at seeing the singer.
As soon as people heard that Lizzo had joined the Peloton class, several fans tried to long in to the live-remote class but were unable to connect. It is believed that it was due to this that the app crashed temporarily and once again, fans took to Twitter to talk about this.
Later, in a video, Arzon was seen joking with Sims and the Bloodline singer, saying, "Sorry baby, we broke the internet!"
One fan said that the app's crash was symbolic of the "collective strength of women," who no longer conform to the conventional idea of fitness. Meanwhile, others expressed their love for the singer, stating that they wish they were present during the live class the singer attended.
Peloton's official Twitter account posted a tweet apologizing for the outage, stating that they can't wait to take the Truth Hurts singer's class. Additionally, people who were present at the live ride took to Twitter to share their experience
Lizzo releases Special: Standout songs from the new album explored
Though she just released her new album, the singer is already making waves in the music industry with the release of her songs. The songs About Damn Time and Grrrls became instant hits with the people before the album was even launched.
The 34-year-old singer released her 4th album, Special, on July 15, three years after her 2019 Grammy-winning release, Cuz I Love You. The new album features high-energy bangers that are a hit with fans across the world.
In an interview, she said that she wrote nearly 175 to 200 songs, of which only 12 made it into the album.
The first single, About Damn Time, took over TikTok and Instagram reels and proved to be a worthy frontliner to the album. The other songs that stand out and make the album enjoyable are Grrrls and Everybody's Gay, both of which are up-beat dance numbers with fast paced-drums and horns.
The singer sure seems to have a lot going on for her. Her TV series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime video earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Competition category.