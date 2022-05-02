Who is Travis McGivern? Johnny Depp's security guard claims Amber Heard punched and spat on actor

On Monday, May 2, Johnny Depp’s security officer, Travis McGivern, was the first witness to give the deposition in the actor’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. In his deposition, the security personnel shared details about Heard and Depp’s relationship.

Travis McGivern claimed that Heard had hit Depp with objects and spat on him. He further provided a brief timeline of arguments between the two movie stars, which happened circa 2013 and 2015.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork McGivern testifies Heard was the person who hit Depp. After that, Depp had a "shiner" on his face. McGivern also notes he did not see Depp get physical with Heard at this time. @LawCrimeNetwork McGivern testifies Heard was the person who hit Depp. After that, Depp had a "shiner" on his face. McGivern also notes he did not see Depp get physical with Heard at this time.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/fJ2Sye1rrO

McGivern further claimed that the former couple had frequent arguments following their trip to Australia in March 2015. The infamous trip has recently been in headlines after it was brought up multiple times by many witnesses in the courtroom.

In Australia, Depp injured his fingertip, when Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him. At the time, Depp lost a significant portion of his fingertip because of the alleged altercation.

What did Johnny Depp’s security officer Travis McGivern say about Amber Heard’s past relationship with the actor?

During his deposition on Monday, McGivern stated that there had been multiple instances of Amber Heard insulting and shouting at Johnny Depp, following which the Pirates of the Caribbean star would want to leave.

Travis McGivern said:

“I have seen her physically try to prevent him from leaving. Grabbing his arms, pushing him. I don't know if that's physically abusive, but I have seen that on multiple occasions.”

During the trial, McGivern recalled an important incident, which occurred on March 23, 2015, following their return from Australia. The security personnel disclosed that Depp called him at around 4 a.m. McGivern was later accompanied to the actor’s Eastern Columbia Building penthouse by Depp’s nurse Debbie Lloyd. McGivern further revealed that Heard threw a RedBull can at Depp, followed by a purse.

In another one of Travis McGivern’s notable claims of Amber Heard being physically abusive towards Depp, the security guard stated how the actress punched Depp.

On March 23, Heard and her sister left the apartment, following which Depp threw the actress’ clothes down the stairs. Meanwhile, McGivern wanted to take Depp out of the apartment as Heard had returned. However, before the witness could avoid further altercations, Heard reportedly punched the actor with a closed fist.

Following this revelation, McGivern’s comments painted a picture of Johnny Depp in a favorable light. The security guard stated that the actor was not physically abusive towards anyone, even after being struck with a RedBull can and punched by Amber Heard.

What is known about Johnny Depp’s security officer, Travis McGivern?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Travis E. McGivern has over 16 years of experience as a security professional. McGivern presently works as a Security Professional/Consultant for Premier Group International (PGI). McGivern is best known for providing his services to renowned actor Johnny Depp circa 2013.

Following his Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Business Administration - Human Resources Management degree from California State University in 2004, McGivern forayed into the world of professional security services in 2006.

As a security professional, Travis McGivern has also passed several security and client protection courses. These include the likes of tactical firearm training, security driving training, and combat training. McGivern also testified for Depp in the 2020 trial, where the actor had sued The Sun for libel.

While it has not been confirmed, the security officer is still said to occasionally work for the actor.

Edited by Prem Deshpande