Who is Debbie Lloyd? Johnny Depp's nurse recalls searching for actor's severed finger in 'messed-up' house

Johnny Depp's nurse Debbie Lloyd recently testified in the former’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The nurse gave her testimony through a pre-recorded video and shed light on the incident surrounding Depp’s missing finger.

The circumstances surrounding the finger injury have been a major point in Depp and Heard’s legal battle. In his lawsuit, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor alleged that Heard caused the injury after throwing a vodka bottle at him during a fight in 2015.

Nurse Lloyd and Dr Kippler were reportedly present on an Australian island along with the couple on the night of the incident. The former testified that she had to search for Depp’s severed finger in a “messed up” house following his injury.

The nurse also said that the fingertip was later found by the house manager but could not confirm what led to the injury. Lloyd clarified that she heard “different stories from different people” but did not know the real reason behind the incident.

The ongoing trial is part of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. The actor sued his ex-wife for $50 million after she called herself a “domestic violence survivor” in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Although the article did not name Depp, his legal team claimed it provided an indication towards the actor and had a negative effect on his career. Heard declined the accusations and countersued Johnny Depp for $100 million, claiming that he allegedly assaulted her at least 10 times.

Debbie Lloyd was part of the team treating Johnny Depp for opioid addiction

Debbie Lloyd is the former private nurse of Johnny Depp (Image via Law & Crime Network/YouTube)

Debbie Lloyd is a former private nurse of Johnny Depp, who was part of the team treating the actor for opioid addiction. She reportedly specializes in addiction cases and shares a close bond with the Fantastic Beasts star.

The text messages revealed in court showed Depp addressing Lloyd as “Little Debbie.” The actor once said thanking the nurse would have been nearly impossible, and even called her a “lifesaver”:

“I cannot ever thank you enough [for] all you’ve ever done for me… On the junky side and the broken heart side!! You’ve been a lifesaver… Literally!!! We’ll be seeing each other again, sweetheart!”

Other texts showed Lloyd referring to Depp as “son” and saying she deeply cared about him:

“I love you too... be safe and be smart my son. I care about you deeply.”

Court documents also revealed several medical notes penned by the nurse about Depp. She noted that the actor told him that the majority of the issues in his marriage happened due to his drug and alcohol use.

She also wrote that Depp talked about suffering from depression and anxiety due to “emotional trauma” and became dependent on opiates after taking them for dental work recovery.

In the latest defamation trial, Debbie Lloyd was nearly moved to tears after hearing her past messages with Johnny Depp being read out in court.

What did Debbie Lloyd say in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial?

Nurse Debbie Lloyd spoke about Johnny Depp's severed finger in his defamation trial against Amber Heard (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Nurse Debbie Lloyd was among the few people present in Australia with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during Depp’s finger injury incident in March 2015.

The actor was reportedly filming the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean at the location and Nurse Lloyd was treating Depp for his opioid addiction along with Dr. Kippler. Prior to Lloyd’s testimony, Kippler told the court that Depp texted him about the injury on the night of the incident:

“I cut the top of my middle finger off… What should I do!?? Except, of course, go to a hospital. I’m so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her.”

Caroline Patrickis @Cpatrickis Johnny Depp's nurse, Debbie Lloyd, detailed a "nasty freak-out" between Depp and Amber Heard in her notes as she was treating him but does not recall anything outside of what she wrote down @7NewsDC Johnny Depp's nurse, Debbie Lloyd, detailed a "nasty freak-out" between Depp and Amber Heard in her notes as she was treating him but does not recall anything outside of what she wrote down @7NewsDC https://t.co/FSHxc0tFff

Meanwhile, Lloyd testified that she found Depp’s hands covered in “paint and grime” after the injury. She also said that she arrived at his residence to search for the severed finger and witnessed a "smashed-up TV and writing on the walls" instead:

“I remember looking for his finger in the downstairs area. The house was a mess.”

Lloyd also recalled hearing different stories about the finger injury but said she never came to know the actual reason behind the incident:

“I have heard that Amber threw a bottle of vodka at him. I have heard that he had slammed it with a phone.”

brooke @depplyhaIIows Nurse Debbie Lloyd just testified to witnessing Amber Heard instigate fights with Johnny Depp on more than one occasion. Nurse Debbie Lloyd just testified to witnessing Amber Heard instigate fights with Johnny Depp on more than one occasion.

Speaking about Depp and Heard’s fights, the nurse shared that she once found Depp with “bloody knuckles” after he punched a whiteboard following his fight with Heard. She also said that Heard often tried to “instigate” Depp during their low moments:

“He was going from room to room trying to remove himself from a situation and she would just follow him from room to room and not give him his space.”

Lloyd recalled another incident when Depp and Heard fought inside a flight and the latter refused to leave:

“She wouldn’t leave the table and he was saying ‘please, just go away.’”

She also narrated another incident when she and Depp tried to leave the latter’s penthouse but Heard stood in the elevator as “she didn’t want him to leave”. Lloyd also said she was concerned about the arguments as it triggered Depp “emotionally” and caused him to be stressed and upset.

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp “He was sitting at a table and not wanting to talk and she wouldn’t leave the table... He was saying please, please just go away” - Debbie Lloyd recounting Amber Heard not leaving Johnny Depp alone whilst on a flight. “He was sitting at a table and not wanting to talk and she wouldn’t leave the table... He was saying please, please just go away” - Debbie Lloyd recounting Amber Heard not leaving Johnny Depp alone whilst on a flight.

However, the nurse also clarified that she never saw any fight between the couple turning physical in nature.

Amid the speculation, Heard has previously denied the allegations of throwing a vodka bottle at Depp. She also claimed that Depp injured his own finger after a three-day, drug-fueled fight. The Aquaman actress admitted to throwing the bottle but said it was directed towards the floor:

“On the third day of Johnny staying awake without sleeping, I came downstairs to find numerous messages Johnny had written to me around the house, on the walls and on my clothes, written in a combination of oil paint and the blood from his broken and severed finger. Johnny also urinated all over the house.”

IFOD @ifod_net

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #deppvheard NURSE Debbie Lloyd: "I remember - he [Johnny Depp] was going from room to room and she [Amber Heard] would just follow him - and not giving him space." NURSE Debbie Lloyd: "I remember - he [Johnny Depp] was going from room to room and she [Amber Heard] would just follow him - and not giving him space."#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #deppvheard https://t.co/YEU2BHmJLe

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp claimed he nearly lost his life due to the injury after developing a MRSA infection. He also alleged that the fight leading to the injury was about the couple’s lack of prenuptial agreement:

“I had to have 3 surgeries to reconstruct my finger and contracted MRSA three times and “ feared that I would lose my finger, my arm, and my life.”

As per the New York Post, Johnny Depp is set to testify in court on Tuesday, with the cross-examination expected to continue through Wednesday.

