"I just felt so angry": Halyna Hutchins' husband opens up about Alec Baldwin shooting incident

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins is angry at Alec Baldwin over his wife’s death. Halyna was a part of the film Rust, produced by Alec where he also plays the lead role.

In a preview of Hoda Kotb’s Thursday Today show interview, Matthew expressed his anger towards the actor for not admitting responsibility for the on-set shooting which resulted in his wife’s death.

Omar Moore @thepopcornreel 🏿 #TCMParty I know someone is not taking responsibility. I can’t say who that is but I know that it is not the person named Alec Baldwin. Wishing you the very of luck with your lawsuit, Matthew Hutchins. I know someone is not taking responsibility. I can’t say who that is but I know that it is not the person named Alec Baldwin. Wishing you the very of luck with your lawsuit, Matthew Hutchins. 🙏🏿 #TCMParty https://t.co/D657otmRnN

Baldwin stated in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that he did not feel guilty about the incident. Matthew replied to the same and said,

“Watching him, I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

Speaking about the Rust set, Matthew said,

“There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced, and there’s multiple responsible parties. The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me.”

In an interview with ABC News in December 2021, Alec Baldwin said that someone is responsible for what happened and although he can’t say who that is, it is not him.

Rust shooting incident and Alec Baldwin’s involvement

Halyna Hutchins was shot on the set of the film Rust on October 21, 2021, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Bonanza City, New Mexico, United States. Apart from Hutchins, director Joel Souza was also injured.

The incident happened when a live round was discharged from a revolver being used as a prop by Alec Baldwin. The weapon was not properly checked for safety in advance.

Halyna Hutchins was working at the set of Rust where she died (Image via Fred Hayes/Getty Images)

Halyna was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she died from her injuries at the age of 42. Meanwhile, Joel managed to survive his injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney, and the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau. The movie’s production was suspended after the incident.

The incident also led to a debate regarding occupational safety in the film industry, the treatment of employees, and the use of real guns as props.

Halyna’s husband Matthew is angry that Alec Baldwin refused to take responsibility for the incident. Matthew had previously filed a complaint on behalf of himself and his son Andros, claiming that the Mission: Impossible Fallout star recklessly shot and killed his wife on the set of Rust.

The complaint was also filed by Halyna’s estate and says that Alec Baldwin and other defendants in the case failed to perform industry-standard safety checks and follow normal gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie.

Following the incident, Baldwin also had breakfast with Matthew and Andros in Santa Fe, New Mexico. While speaking to the Daily Mail at the time, Matthew said that he spoke to Baldwin and that he was being supportive.

