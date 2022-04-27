Who is Melissa Saenz? LAPD officer claims she did not identify Amber Heard as a 'victim of domestic violence' during Johnny Depp trial

A Los Angeles police officer, Melissa Saenz, who visited Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's penthouse after an altercation, gave her testament stating that she did not identify the actress as a survivor of domestic violence at the time.
Officer Saenz testified in a pre-recorded video deposition on April 26. She was questioned about her visit to Depp and Heard's penthouse residence on the May 21, 2016.
It was Depp and Heard's final disagreement before she filed for divorce and a restraining order a week later.
Heard said in her request for the restraining order that Depp struck her with a mobile phone during the encounter, leaving her with a bruise on the right side of her face.
Heard supplied a photograph of the bruise in the court file.
What did Melissa Saenz reveal during the Johnny Depp defamation case?
Bredehoft asked Saenz a question after showing him a snapshot of Amber's face:
"Do you perceive there to be an injury or evidence of injury on amber's face in this photo?"
Saenz responded:
"No I do not."
Bredehoft asked:
"What is your perception of the redness on the cheek and the eyelid and above the eyebrow?"
Saenz responded:
"Its consistent with her crying - she's fair skin, her face is flushed."
Bredehoft asked:
"You don't think it's consistent with a cell phone being thrown at her?"
Saenz responded:
"Correct, it does not look like an injury caused from a cell phone. It's consistent with someone crying."
Bredehoft asked:
"If you saw any signs of injury on Amber Heard or even just damage to the property, would you have been duty bound to make a report?"
Melissa Saenz said:
"Correct."
Bredehoft asked:
"Now, your recollection is that there was damage to the flat, you searched the entire flat and there was no damage, no broken glass, or anything out of the ordinary, would you agree?"
Saenz responded yes.
Bredehoft asked,
"When you got back to the elevator is there anything you remember thinking?"
Melissa Saenz responded,
"I remember being impressed by the penthouse, how big and beautiful it was yes."
Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million (£38.2 million) for hinting in a 2018 op-ed that he mistreated her. Even though she did not identify him, he alleges her charges made it impossible for him to get film parts.
She is yet to testify and tell her story about the connection.