Who is Melissa Saenz? LAPD officer claims she did not identify Amber Heard as a 'victim of domestic violence' during Johnny Depp trial

A Los Angeles police officer, Melissa Saenz, who visited Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's penthouse after an altercation, gave her testament stating that she did not identify the actress as a survivor of domestic violence at the time.

Officer Saenz testified in a pre-recorded video deposition on April 26. She was questioned about her visit to Depp and Heard's penthouse residence on the May 21, 2016.

Raga @Kay_2405



Elaine: Do you ever bring muffins in to work?



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard Here we go. Officer Melissa Saenz with her testimony. She was called out on 21/05/16. Let's see what she says.Elaine: Do you ever bring muffins in to work? Here we go. Officer Melissa Saenz with her testimony. She was called out on 21/05/16. Let's see what she says.Elaine: Do you ever bring muffins in to work? 😂#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard https://t.co/qs9ePAuDI9

It was Depp and Heard's final disagreement before she filed for divorce and a restraining order a week later.

Heard said in her request for the restraining order that Depp struck her with a mobile phone during the encounter, leaving her with a bruise on the right side of her face.

Heard supplied a photograph of the bruise in the court file.

What did Melissa Saenz reveal during the Johnny Depp defamation case?

aya | day 10 @this_safe_place BOOM: OFFICER MELISSA SAENZ SAID SHE SAW NO VANDALISM, NO CRIME, NO INJURIES ON AMBER HEARD, SHE SAID SHE DIDN'T IDENTIFY HER AS A DV VICTIM, THAT ONE OF HER PHOTOS WAS EDITED TO BE EXAGGERATED, NO WINE SPILLED, AND SAID SHE DIDN'T KNOW WHO AH WAS. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard BOOM: OFFICER MELISSA SAENZ SAID SHE SAW NO VANDALISM, NO CRIME, NO INJURIES ON AMBER HEARD, SHE SAID SHE DIDN'T IDENTIFY HER AS A DV VICTIM, THAT ONE OF HER PHOTOS WAS EDITED TO BE EXAGGERATED, NO WINE SPILLED, AND SAID SHE DIDN'T KNOW WHO AH WAS. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard https://t.co/mvctoPzRnY

Bredehoft asked Saenz a question after showing him a snapshot of Amber's face:

"Do you perceive there to be an injury or evidence of injury on amber's face in this photo?"

Saenz responded:

"No I do not."

Bredehoft asked:

Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ @No_Reason_Jenz



Did not identify Amber Heard to be a victim of domestic abuse



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz...Did not identify Amber Heard to be a victim of domestic abuse LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz...Did not identify Amber Heard to be a victim of domestic abuse #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/Fm9uasQV9s

"What is your perception of the redness on the cheek and the eyelid and above the eyebrow?"

Saenz responded:

"Its consistent with her crying - she's fair skin, her face is flushed."

Bredehoft asked:

"You don't think it's consistent with a cell phone being thrown at her?"

Saenz responded:

"Correct, it does not look like an injury caused from a cell phone. It's consistent with someone crying."

Bredehoft asked:

"If you saw any signs of injury on Amber Heard or even just damage to the property, would you have been duty bound to make a report?"

Melissa Saenz said:

"Correct."

Bredehoft asked:

𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐨 is off... @thefordtweets She claimed that Johnny Depp trashed his own house where her friends were living FOR FREE but the LAPD confirmed that they saw nothing. The whole video is in Daily Mail. She is being investigated by the LAPD, the Australian gov and the FBI. Melissa Saenz is a DV expert. She claimed that Johnny Depp trashed his own house where her friends were living FOR FREE but the LAPD confirmed that they saw nothing. The whole video is in Daily Mail. She is being investigated by the LAPD, the Australian gov and the FBI. Melissa Saenz is a DV expert. https://t.co/rYuBBwwkcr

"Now, your recollection is that there was damage to the flat, you searched the entire flat and there was no damage, no broken glass, or anything out of the ordinary, would you agree?"

Saenz responded yes.

Bredehoft asked,

"When you got back to the elevator is there anything you remember thinking?"

Melissa Saenz responded,

Matheus Amaral @cinestera ‍♂️



Uma oficial da policial de Los Angeles Melissa Saenz disse: “não a identifiquei (Heard) como vítima de violência doméstica”.



(Via: Deadline) 🤔O LifetimeMovies da vida real, Johnny Depp contra Amber Heard tá pegando foto‍♂️Uma oficial da policial de Los Angeles Melissa Saenz disse: “não a identifiquei (Heard) como vítima de violência doméstica”.(Via: Deadline) 🤔O LifetimeMovies da vida real, Johnny Depp contra Amber Heard tá pegando foto 💁‍♂️Uma oficial da policial de Los Angeles Melissa Saenz disse: “não a identifiquei (Heard) como vítima de violência doméstica”.(Via: Deadline) https://t.co/ymWeOfwfhF

"I remember being impressed by the penthouse, how big and beautiful it was yes."

Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million (£38.2 million) for hinting in a 2018 op-ed that he mistreated her. Even though she did not identify him, he alleges her charges made it impossible for him to get film parts.

She is yet to testify and tell her story about the connection.

Edited by Suchitra