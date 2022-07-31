People Magazine Investigates: Who killed Sunday school teacher Sasha Krause and where is he now?

The upcoming episode of the true-crime series People Magazine Investigates focuses on the death of a young woman named Sasha Krause. The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Grudge, reads:

''Detectives must get creative in order to find their suspect when a Mennonite woman goes missing in January 2020. The forensic evidence retrieved from her body leads them to a dead end.''

Sasha Krause was killed by a man named Mark Gooch. The episode will delve deep into the circumstances surrounding Sasha's disappearance and the events that led to her death.

Read on to find out more details about Krause's killer and his current whereabouts ahead of the series' new episode.

People Magazine Investigates: How did Sasha Krause die?

Court TV @CourtTV



Now, the murder trial against the US Air Force Airman goes to the jury. Sasha Krause was taken from a Mennonite community in New Mexico, killed hours away in northern Arizona, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, her wrists bound by duct tape.Now, the murder trial against the US Air Force Airman goes to the jury. court.tv/17e Sasha Krause was taken from a Mennonite community in New Mexico, killed hours away in northern Arizona, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, her wrists bound by duct tape. Now, the murder trial against the US Air Force Airman goes to the jury. court.tv/17e https://t.co/VpIfVSBTnS

On January 18, 2020, Sasha Krause was preparing to teach Sunday school at the Farmington Mennonite Church. Per People magazine, that evening, she went to the church after dinner to pick up some study material but never returned. She went missing for more than a month.

In February 2020, a camper outside Arizona discovered a dead body bound with duct tape. It was later confirmed to be Krause's body. She was shot in the head using a .22 caliber firearm.

Krause's body was found after more than a month of extensive investigation into her mysterious disappearance. Per CNN, one of Krause's friends told authorities that the 27-year-old went to the church to pick up some books for her Sunday school. Her vehicle was found parked outside the Farmington Mennonite Church.

According to CNN, several witnesses in the area saw a white SUV parked behind the church that evening. One told authorities they'd seen a white SUV driving off at high speed from the compound. The police reportedly conducted several searches, including aerial and K-9, but no substantial leads were found for a while.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a 21-year-old former Arizona Air Force airman named Mark Gooch in April 2020, almost two months after discovering Krause's body in Arizona. Gooch was charged with murder, kidnapping, and theft. At the time of the incident, Gooch worked as a mechanic at Arizona's Luke Air Force Base.

People Magazine Investigates: Was Mark Gooch convicted?

Felicia Fonseca @FonsecaAP apnews.com/article/us-air… US Air Force airman Mark Gooch convicted of kidnapping and first-degree murder in Sasha Krause’s death. They did not know each other but both grew up in the Mennonite faith. @FonsecaAP US Air Force airman Mark Gooch convicted of kidnapping and first-degree murder in Sasha Krause’s death. They did not know each other but both grew up in the Mennonite faith. @FonsecaAP apnews.com/article/us-air…

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Gooch disliked the Mennonite faith. Per 12NEWS, he rejected the faith, and according to text message exchanges between Gooch and his brother, Samuel, he was keeping a close eye on those who believed in the Mennonite faith. Samuel had also confirmed to the police that his brother disliked the religion and those who were part of its community.

Mark Gooch was ultimately sentenced to life in prison for murdering 27-year-old Sasha Krause. Additionally, he received another five years for kidnapping. Both sentences will run consecutively.

Per Oxygen, Gooch penned a statement apologizing to the Krause family while also thanking his own family for standing by him amidst the trial. It reads:

''Firstly, I’d like to extend my sincere condolences to the deceased’s family and also like to express my thankfulness for the love and support in my own family in this difficult time.''

Gooch is reportedly incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex Eyman, Browning Unit in Florence, Arizona. He will not be eligible for parole.

Don't miss People Magazine Investigates on Monday, August 1, 2022.

