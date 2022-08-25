Where is Lori Ann Talens now and what did she do? Charges explored ahead of new episode of The Con

The shocking Lori Ann Talens fake coupon scheme story will be examined in an upcoming episode of ABC's top-rated true-crime series, The Con. The episode will premiere exclusively on ABC on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

The new episode, titled The Coupon Con, will delve deep into the 2016 coupon fraud incident that shook the United States. Lori Ann Talens is the woman behind the entire fraud scheme, which cost a large number of manufacturers in the United States, approximately $31.8 million.

Since the announcement of the latest episode, viewers have been curious about the whereabouts of the criminal mastermind behind the scheme.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out all about the whereabouts of Lori Ann Talens, ahead of the upcoming episode.

Find out where Lori Ann Talens is before Thursday's episode of The Con

A still of Lori Ann Talens (Image Via 360plughype/Twitter)

Lori Ann Talens was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a federal judge in Norfolk on September 14, 2021, for being the mastermind behind the scheme. While her husband, Pacifico, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for being an active accomplice. Both are currently serving prison sentences.

Lori and her husband Pacifico were convicted in 2021 of shocking fraud in the 2016 coupon scheme.Talens admitted her actions in a letter to the court, stating:

“I am deeply ashamed and embarrassed by the way I have acted. I realize I have served as a terrible moral example on how to act responsibly for my three children. I will regret that the rest of my life.”

Lori ran the fraud scheme with the help of her husband, Pacifico Talens Jr., for nearly three years. The scheme began in 2016, right in the married couple's Virginia Beach home. Lori began the coupon fraud operation under the online alias "Masterchef" earlier in 2016, while she was on bed rest due to the birth of her third child with husband Pacifico.

What did Lori Ann Talens do?

During investigation, authorities seized almost $1 million worth of counterfeit coupons from Talens' residence (Image Via WRIC/Google)

Lori began her complex coupon fraud scheme, using various apps and social media platforms, including Facebook, Telegram and likes. She allegedly used these social media platforms to dupe groups of coupon enthusiasts into purchasing bogus coupons, resulting in the largest coupon scam in U.S. history.

Lori used the US Postal Service and other well-known parcel delivery services to send fake coupons to people who purchased them. She received all of her payments via a variety of online payment services, including Paypal, Bitcoin, and a few others.

Following a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the fraud coupon scheme was worth approximately $31.8 million.

Know more about the scam in The Con's latest episode, The Coupon Con, premiering on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 10:00. EDT, on ABC and on Hulu, the very next day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal