ID's See No Evil: Where is Larry Oscar Douglas today?

ID's See No Evil re-investigated and chronicled the spine-chilling murder case of 26-year-old Amanda Douglas and 37-year-old Jennifer Lynn Sudar from Tulsa, Oklahoma recently in its season 7. The 7th episode, titled Gold Pontiac, aired on Sunday, December 18, at 6 pm ET.

According to the official See No Evil synopsis for the episode, dropped by Investigation Discovery:

"In Tulsa, Okla., Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Sudar Sanders enjoy an evening out at a casino; the next morning, the two are shot outside their apartment complex; investigators soon learn that the shooter was driving a distinctive gold Pontiac."

Stills of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar (Image Via IMDb)

In the tragic 2014 incident covered by See No Evil, Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar were terrifyingly fatally shot outside their Bristol Park Apartment in East Tulsa, in broad daylight, by a then 25-year-old man named Quantell Alverson.

In See No Evil, Tulsa authorities, however, believe it was Amanda's estranged husband Larry Oscar Douglas who commanded the murders.

Learn all about the whereabouts of Larry Oscar Douglas, as ID's See No Evil season 7 episode 7 makes its arrival

Who is Larry Oscar Douglas?

A still of Larry Douglas (Image Via IMDb)

Larry Oscar Douglas is the estranged husband of Amanda Douglas, one of the two victims of the 2014 Tulsa murder case. He reportedly tied the knot with Amanda in March 2013, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. However, the couple's married life soon turned into a nightmare, as Larry allegedly used to abuse Amanda, both physically and mentally.

Seven weeks after their marriage, the estranged couple filed for divorce. The duo also shared an infant daughter, whose custody Amanda was fighting for, just weeks before her brutal murder. Additionally, she had also filed for a total of 3 protection orders against Larry Oscar Douglas in the same year.

Due to her serious issues with him, she began to reside with her co-worker and friend, 37-year-old Jennifer Lynn Sudar, in an apartment in Bristol Park, East Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Where is Larry now?

Stills of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar (Image Via IMDb)

After Larry's wife and her roommate were killed, a man named Quantell Alverson was arrested and convicted of cold-blooded murder. Tulsa authorities, however, still believe that the murder was planned by none other than Amanda's estranged husband, Larry Oscar Douglas, as surveillance footage caught him and the murderer together a few hours before the murder took place.

As there was no solid evidence found against him, he was never charged with the murders of Jennifer and Amanda. However, in March 2018, the man was reportedly arrested and convicted of drug manufacturing, trafficking, and tampering with a witness.

A still of Quantell Alverson (Image Via IMDb)

Larry received a sentence of 21 years behind bars in federal prison in August 2018. He was also given a 20-years sentence and a 21-years sentence due to witness intimidation.

He is currently serving his prison sentence at Beaumont Medium Federal Prison in Jefferson County, Texas and will be eligible for release in 2036.

Watch episode 7 of See No Evil season 7 episode 7, titled, Gold Pontiac, aired on Investigation Discovery, on Sunday, December 18, at 6.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes