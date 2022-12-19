ID's See No Evil: What happened to Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar?

Investigation Discovery's See No Evil examined the bone-chilling murder case of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar in episode 7 of the series' season 7. The episode made its arrival exclusively on Sunday, December 18, at 6.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The official synopsis for See No Evil's this episode, titled Gold Pontiac, read as:

"In Tulsa, Okla., Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Sudar Sanders enjoy an evening out at a casino; the next morning, the two are shot outside their apartment complex; investigators soon learn that the shooter was driving a distinctive gold Pontiac."

Stills of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar (Image Via IMDb)

Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar's heartbreaking true story, which is being covered by ID's See No Evil, goes back to 2014, when the duo from Tulsa, Oklahoma, lost their precious lives after they were cold-bloodedly murdered outside their apartment.

Learn all about what happened to Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar in ID's See No Evil season 7 episode 7

More details about the late victims

Jennifer Lynn Sudar and Amanda Douglas' hair-raising story dates back to November 2014. At the time, Jennifer was aged 37, while Amanda was 26. After meeting at a workplace, the two became friends and began living with each other in a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Reportedly, Amanda decided to live with Jennifer after she began to have a tough time living with Larry Douglas, her husband. According to their friends and family, the two women were quite friendly and jolly in nature. They reportedly often used to go to the casino in their locality.

On November 26, 2014, the duo met their end in the blink of an eye after a ghastly incident took place.

How did Jennifer and Amanda die?

A still of Quantell Alverson (Image via IMDb)

Reportedly, on November 26, at around 9 to 9.30 local time in the morning, the two women were brutally shot, just outside their residence in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A 911 call was made right after the terrible incident happened.

When authorities arrived at the spot, 26-year-old Amanda Douglas was already dead, however, 37-year-old Jennifer Lynn Sudar was still alive. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by authorities, where she unfortunately passed away.

According to several witnesses, a tall black man was seen fleeing the spot in a car right after the gunshots were heard. Later on, a man named Quantell Alverson was identified as the killer after important DNA evidence and surveillance footage were found against him. He was arrested and convicted for first-degree murder of the two Oklahoma women.

A still of Larry Douglas (Image Via IMDb)

However, authorities believe that Larry Douglas, Amada's estranged husband, had solicited Alverson to kill his wife and her roommate, Jennifer. However, they did not find any concrete proof to associate him with the double murder.

Learn more details about the tragic case of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar on See No Evil's season 7 episode 7, airing this Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

