Two men, namely Andrew Boyd and Jeremy Bennett, were identified as the suspects in connection to Larry Howse's 2013 shooting death inside his apartment parking lot. See No Evil further examines the murder and the high-profile investigation that ensued in the aftermath of the event.

"In Tacoma, Wash., businessman Larry Howse is killed in the parking garage of his apartment building; detectives turn to a security camera, which reveals the unfolding of an execution by two mystery assailants."

Surveillance footage and witness statements helped authorities track down both men who were recognized for the clothing they wore while committing the crime.

Both Jeremy and Andrew pleaded guilty to robbery and first-degree murder and were sentenced to over 28 years and 26 years in prison, respectively. Sources state the former is serving time at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center while the latter is imprisoned at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center.

Andrew Boyd and Jeremy Bennett were identified as the two suspects in Larry Howse's shooting murder

Jeremy Bennett and Andrew Boyd both confessed to robbing Tacoma resident Larry Howse, but when questioned about who fired the gun that killed him, both tried to pin the blame on the other. They both initially pled not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Howse, 54, was reportedly gunned down on August 31, 2013, in the parking garage of the Sky Terrace Condominiums by the two men during an apparent robbery.

According to the prosecution, Bennett and Boyd followed the victim into the apartment parking lot, robbed him, and then made him take off his clothes. The father-of-two was shot twice in the process.

A key witness, who also made a 911 call, reportedly informed authorities about a suspicious conversation she heard between two males on the street below while she was on her balcony. A few seconds before hearing gunshots, she overheard one of the men say, "Let's go get him."

A few days later, on September 3, Boyd and a man named Jaron Bennett robbed a local Walgreens and took some alcohol. Boyd, who was wearing the same plaid shirt that he was seen wearing in surveillance footage from the night of Larry's murder, was recognized after authorities examined the store's surveillance video.

The pictures were made public and he was eventually identified as a suspect.

What happened to Andrew Boyd and Jeremy Bennett and where are they now?

After the killing, Titeana Bankston, 20, and Jheri Flood, 24, were accused of aiding the suspects in concealing and burning stolen items from the victim. Authorities also discovered a gun in the possession of Jaron, one of the accused's brothers, who was also charged in connection to the case. All five individuals denied the allegations lodged against them.

However, only Jeremy Bennett and Andrew Boyd were present at the scene when Larry was killed. Jeremy admitted that he and Andrew robbed Larry and that during the incident, Andrew ordered Larry to remove his pants.

He said that Andrew allegedly shot him when he refused to do so. But Andrew stated that Jeremy was the one who fired the shot. Both were ultimately charged with murder and robbery.

Jeremy Bennett entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder as an accomplice in November 2014. He received a sentence of 28 years and 8 months. Bennett is currently housed at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, Washington, where he is serving his sentence.

In May 2015, Andrew Boyd reconsidered his decision and chose to enter a guilty plea to the robbery and murder of Larry Howse after initially intending to proceed to trial. Boyd received a maximum term of 26 years and a few months in jail and to this day, remains detained at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, Washington.

