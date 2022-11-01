ID's See No Evil: What happened to Larry Howse?

Larry Howse, a Tacoma father-of-two, was fatally shot inside the secure parking lot of his apartment complex in the late hours of an August night in 2013. Two men, namely Andrew Boyd and Jeremy Bennett, attempted to rob him after following him into the apartment building and, in the process, shot him dead.

The perpetrators were later identified using surveillance footage and their clothing items. Police requested assistance from the general public, which proved to be a turning point in the homicide.

In a re-run episode titled Four and a Half Minutes, ID's See No Evil will revisit the tragic shooting case of Larry Howse and murder fueled by greed. The episode synopsis reads:

"In Tacoma, Wash., businessman Larry Howse is killed in the parking garage of his apartment building; detectives turn to a security camera, which reveals the unfolding of an execution by two mystery assailants."

Larry Howse was shot by two men inside his apartment parking lot during a robbery

Larry Howse was born and raised in Nisqually, Washington, and subsequently attended Bellingham's Western Washington University. He had two children from a previous marriage, but eventually, he came out as gay. Sources state that he had a cordial relationship with his ex-wife, worked as a salesperson for boating supplies, loved to fish, and was a kind and devoted man.

Unfortunately, on August 31, 2013, things went horribly wrong for Larry Howse, 54, in just minutes when he was discovered shot to death in the parking lot of his apartment building, Sky Terrace Apartments, 235 Broadway, following an alleged theft. Cops received a frantic 911 call, and a woman reported hearing gunshots at around 10 PM while she was out on her balcony in the same apartment complex.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered Larry gunned down in the condominium's parking lot, his pockets appeared to be turned out, and he was lying on his back with his arms stretched. His watch, wallet, smartphone, and BMW car keys were missing from the crime scene.

After talking to witnesses and examining surveillance footage from the parking lot, authorities made their move to identify the perpetrators in the homicide. They also realized that there was more than one individual involved after speaking to the 911 caller, who claimed that she was on the balcony when she heard one man say,

"Do you want to go get him?"

The other man replied with a “sure.” She reported hearing gunshots just a little while afterwards.

Surveillance footage and public tips helped authorities identify the two perpetrators in Larry Howse's murder

Larry Howse was spotted entering the condominium in his BMW just before 10 pm when two men followed him into the parking lot as the gate was about to close. One of them had a dark plaid shirt on, with a belt hanging between his legs and a distinctive walk - clues that would prove essential in identifying them. They were seen running out of the building about four minutes later.

According to the police, Howse was robbed while walking towards the elevator after parking his car. Security footage and witness accounts helped cops get a basic description of the two suspects. Moreover, a subsequent robbery at a Walgreens in Tacoma on September 3 had a man wearing a plaid shirt identical to one worn by one of the murder suspects.

Authorities released surveillance photos to the general public and received numerous leads, which helped identify the subject wearing the plaid shirt as 18-year-old Andrew Boyd. The second murder suspect was identified as Jeremy Bennett, while Boyd's accomplice in the liquor robbery at the Walgreens store was Jaron Bennett.

Two others, Titeana Bankston, 20, and Jheri Flood, 24, were accused of aiding the suspects in concealing, burning, and disposing of Larry's wallet and watch. Jaron was charged with second-degree robbery and unauthorized possession of a handgun. However, only Jeremy and Andrew were present during Larry Howse's killing at the crime scene.

ID's See No Evil airs this Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

