WATCH: Surveillance footage shows 10-year-old Florida girl escaping alleged kidnapping attempt

Florida police have released surveillance footage showing a 10-year-old girl from Fort Lauderdal fleeing a kidnapping attempt. She allegedly avoided two kidnapping attempts in two days on her way to school last week.

On Friday, October 21, 2022, Fort Lauderdale police distributed leaflets across the Poinsettia Heights area as they carried out their ongoing search for a man who is said to have attempted to lure the 10-year-old child into his van using sweets.

In the footage, the girl is seen running quickly down a residential street and slowing down once she is far from the street corner. The footage then shows the suspect run to the corner and stop, before continuing to walk in the girl's direction. The suspect is then seen turning around and walking the opposite direction.

The victim's mother said in a statement:

“This man had parked the van on the side of the street and he came over and he opened the door and asked her if she wants some candy.”

He was identified as a 30- to 40-year-old white man. According to the flyer distributed by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, he is believed to be between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with brown hair and a medium build.

The suspect allegedly tried to kidnap the 10-year-old Florida girl twice

A segment of one of the two events, which was captured on a home security camera, showed the girl sprinting down a suburban street before pausing for a little while to gather her breath and then start again.

On Wednesday, October 19, the kid was traveling to school when an unidentified adult male, according to Fort Lauderdale police, tried to lure her with sweets, money, and other types of enticement.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department posted on Facebook:

"The male attempted to lure her by offering candy, money, and other items, which she declined. The suspect then attempted to grab her but thankfully, she was able to run away."

The victim allegedly reported to the Florida authorities that he attempted to grab her. However, she got away and informed the police that he was operating a black work van with possible rear-end damage. Additionally, she stated that there were no windows on the side doors of the vehicle.

Based on sources, this was an unreported incident which occurred on Wednesday between 7:30 am and 8 am.

Florida authorities revealed on Thursday:

"It happened again."

FLPD reported that the same male approached the young girl again as she made her way to school on foot. She sprinted away from the man and headed to Bennett Elementary school.

According to Detective Ali Adamson of the Florida Law Enforcement Division, both the incidents took place between the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Northeast 17th Way, close to Bennett Elementary and Sunrise Middle Schools.

According to a Broward County Crime Stoppers alert, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that results in the suspect's capture.

